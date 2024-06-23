- More
Inisherin perhaps the most visually impressive Group 1 winner of an action-packed Royal Ascot
Who was the most impressive winner of the top-class races at Royal Ascot? If margin of victory is anything to go by, it would be quite a tricky choice this year because six of the eight Group 1s were decided by a length or less; competitive action, that's what we love, and we got it in abundant supply.
Inisherin would get quite a few votes, having pulled two and a quarter lengths clear in Friday's Commonwealth Cup. A non-stayer in the 2,000 Guineas, at which point he'd only raced over a mile, he has immediately been turned into another excellent sprinter from the Kevin Ryan stable, being supplemented for this after landing the Sandy Lane. He's clear favourite for the July Cup.
Now that the Commonwealth Cup is under pressure to prove its value, it's a pity this running was missing a couple of star names and it looked short of depth. But Lake Forest produced a career-best to be second on his first outing since September.
