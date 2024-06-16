Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

Wokingham could be in the cross-hairs for sprint king Clive Cox after last-to-first win by James's Delight

Clive Cox: shrewd purchaser has unearthed another well-bought yearling in Supremacy
Clive Cox: has said he will consider a tilt at the Wokingham for York winner James's Delight.Credit: Edward Whitaker

Who'd have thought it, Clive Cox has an improving young sprinter. James's Delight turned a lot of heads with his last-to-first effort in the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap at York on Saturday, when he pulled two and a quarter lengths clear of 16 rivals from a mark of 102. 

The three-year-old remains unbeaten in handicaps this year, having won three of them, though he'd run below expectations in a Listed contest at Newbury last month, when the dry surface was said to be not ideal for him. Now he may be turned out quickly for his biggest test yet, the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on Saturday, in which he would carry a 5lb penalty and is a general 12-1 shot.

Cox has won both the Group 1 sprints at the royal meeting but has yet to land the Wokingham, which may perhaps be an omission he'd like to correct. Connections will hope to see rain this week and there is some in the forecast from Thursday onwards.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Writer of the Year

Published on inThe Cook Review

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review