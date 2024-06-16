- More
Wokingham could be in the cross-hairs for sprint king Clive Cox after last-to-first win by James's Delight
Who'd have thought it, Clive Cox has an improving young sprinter. James's Delight turned a lot of heads with his last-to-first effort in the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap at York on Saturday, when he pulled two and a quarter lengths clear of 16 rivals from a mark of 102.
The three-year-old remains unbeaten in handicaps this year, having won three of them, though he'd run below expectations in a Listed contest at Newbury last month, when the dry surface was said to be not ideal for him. Now he may be turned out quickly for his biggest test yet, the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on Saturday, in which he would carry a 5lb penalty and is a general 12-1 shot.
Cox has won both the Group 1 sprints at the royal meeting but has yet to land the Wokingham, which may perhaps be an omission he'd like to correct. Connections will hope to see rain this week and there is some in the forecast from Thursday onwards.
Published on inThe Cook Review
Last updated
