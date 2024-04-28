Riding for Willie Mullins a rare privilege - but Danny Mullins deserves plenty of kudos
Does Danny Mullins get enough recognition? I'm willing to believe the answer is 'no' after his winning ride on Minella Cocooner in Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup, a brilliant encore to his Scottish National success the previous weekend aboard Macdermott.
Sandown, after all, would count as one of Britain's trickier jumps tracks and he was basically a stranger to it, having had just one previous ride there. Likewise, Macdermott was his first ever winner at Ayr.
There's no question that a jockey who rides regularly for Willie Mullins is fortunate indeed and destined to get many winners, but Danny's two recent highlights have come on the apparent second string in handicap chases, a division in which the stable does not specialise. He deserves a healthy portion of any available kudos, though naturally most of the reaction has centred on his uncle, now the champion trainer of Britain as well as Ireland.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 28 April 2024inThe Cook Review
Last updated 18:15, 28 April 2024
- What punters must learn from the Ayr action: this Willie Mullins character can train a bit
- Is the Grand National becoming predictable after consecutive favourites win for first time in 130 years?
- Punters rocked by weird results and odds-on flops in build-up to Grand National weekend
- With winners at 33-1 and 16-1, the Flat season has the answer for those turned off by Cheltenham
- Have we found Willie Mullins' weak spot? Top trainer can't even manage a place on festival Thursday
- What punters must learn from the Ayr action: this Willie Mullins character can train a bit
- Is the Grand National becoming predictable after consecutive favourites win for first time in 130 years?
- Punters rocked by weird results and odds-on flops in build-up to Grand National weekend
- With winners at 33-1 and 16-1, the Flat season has the answer for those turned off by Cheltenham
- Have we found Willie Mullins' weak spot? Top trainer can't even manage a place on festival Thursday