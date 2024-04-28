Riding for Willie Mullins a rare privilege - but Danny Mullins deserves plenty of kudos

Does Danny Mullins get enough recognition? I'm willing to believe the answer is 'no' after his winning ride on Minella Cocooner in Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup, a brilliant encore to his Scottish National success the previous weekend aboard Macdermott.

Sandown, after all, would count as one of Britain's trickier jumps tracks and he was basically a stranger to it, having had just one previous ride there. Likewise, Macdermott was his first ever winner at Ayr.

There's no question that a jockey who rides regularly for Willie Mullins is fortunate indeed and destined to get many winners, but Danny's two recent highlights have come on the apparent second string in handicap chases, a division in which the stable does not specialise. He deserves a healthy portion of any available kudos, though naturally most of the reaction has centred on his uncle, now the champion trainer of Britain as well as Ireland.