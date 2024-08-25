- More
If you're hoping to land a valuable marathon handicap on the Flat, you'd better send for a jumps trainer
Saturday's Ebor provided another victory for punters who instinctively side with a jumps trainer when it comes to the major staying handicaps on the Flat. It's been a particularly strong system in the Cesarewitch (Philip Hobbs, Alan King, Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson, Charles Byrnes and Emmet Mullins since 2014) and now Henry de Bromhead has got himself on to the Ebor roll of honour with Magical Zoe, a well-supported 11-2 favourite.
It looks like helping a horse to make the most of his or her stamina is a particular skill, one that might not be highly prized among modern Flat trainers but is obviously essential for those whose focus is jumping. De Bromhead has also bagged a couple of 1m6f Group races with Term Of Endearment, gathering up more than £500,000 in prize-money from just eight runners in Britain this season.
Magical Zoe should, like her trainer, be regarded as a creature of jump racing first and foremost, having been placed at the Cheltenham Festival this year and last. But Adrian Heskin suggested a change of codes for her during his County Hurdle debrief and here we are; presumably he'll be remembered by her gleeful connections.
The Cook Review
Last updated
