Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

Why so downbeat? Let's celebrate City Of Troy's rare double - his fans had little to worry about

Jeez, it wasn't that bad. The post-Eclipse mood strikes me as surprisingly downbeat about City Of Troy, who did what he had to do. 

The broader historical context is surely the right one for a horse of his quality. In completing the Derby-Eclipse double, he has done something which, in the past half-century, has been achieved only by Golden Horn, Sea The Stars and Nashwan. 

It's a very flash thing to be able to do, winning the Derby and then immediately stepping back in distance for your first clash with older horses. From the point of view of creating a commercially attractive stallion, it's a route the owners of all Derby winners would surely love to take if they thought it would work.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Writer of the Year

Published on inThe Cook Review

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review