Why so downbeat? Let's celebrate City Of Troy's rare double - his fans had little to worry about

Jeez, it wasn't that bad. The post-Eclipse mood strikes me as surprisingly downbeat about City Of Troy , who did what he had to do.

The broader historical context is surely the right one for a horse of his quality. In completing the Derby-Eclipse double, he has done something which, in the past half-century, has been achieved only by Golden Horn, Sea The Stars and Nashwan.

It's a very flash thing to be able to do, winning the Derby and then immediately stepping back in distance for your first clash with older horses. From the point of view of creating a commercially attractive stallion, it's a route the owners of all Derby winners would surely love to take if they thought it would work.