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'She's certainly handicapped to go well' - Paul Kealy fancies a course-and-distance winner to go in again on Tuesday
Our top tipster's pick of the morning prices comes at Salisbury
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
- 'He will be very hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped hurdler to back at Perth
- Tom Segal fancies a long-distance traveller who 'should be ideally suited by conditions'
- 'His yard couldn't be in better form' - Tom Segal fancies an in-form stable to strike at Epsom on Friday
- 'She looks to be on a tidy mark' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
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- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
- 'He will be very hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped hurdler to back at Perth
- Tom Segal fancies a long-distance traveller who 'should be ideally suited by conditions'
- 'His yard couldn't be in better form' - Tom Segal fancies an in-form stable to strike at Epsom on Friday
- 'She looks to be on a tidy mark' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet