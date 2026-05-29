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'He appears to have everything just as he would like them' - Tom Segal is keen on a handicapper with course form at Brighton
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'The form should work out well for the grade' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'Everything looks in place for a big run' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the prices on Tuesday
- Richard Birch tipped a 4-1 winner in yesterday's Pricewise Extra column - he bids to follow up with one who 'has most boxes ticked'
- 'He can seize command on the climb to the finish' - Richard Birch with a Fontwell specialist to back
- 'He can prove himself well treated' - Robbie Wilders fancies a lightly raced handicapper at Haydock on Saturday
more inPricewise Extra
- 'The form should work out well for the grade' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'Everything looks in place for a big run' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the prices on Tuesday
- Richard Birch tipped a 4-1 winner in yesterday's Pricewise Extra column - he bids to follow up with one who 'has most boxes ticked'
- 'He can seize command on the climb to the finish' - Richard Birch with a Fontwell specialist to back
- 'He can prove himself well treated' - Robbie Wilders fancies a lightly raced handicapper at Haydock on Saturday