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'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
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more inPricewise Extra
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway tipped a 6-1 winner in his last Pricewise Extra column - find out his Wednesday fancy who is 'handicapped to run well'
- 'She's certainly handicapped to go well' - Paul Kealy fancies a course-and-distance winner to go in again on Tuesday
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
more inPricewise Extra
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway tipped a 6-1 winner in his last Pricewise Extra column - find out his Wednesday fancy who is 'handicapped to run well'
- 'She's certainly handicapped to go well' - Paul Kealy fancies a course-and-distance winner to go in again on Tuesday
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia