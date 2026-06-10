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Graeme Rodway tipped a 6-1 winner in his last Pricewise Extra column - find out his Wednesday fancy who is 'handicapped to run well'
Our expert tipster with his early value play
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'She's certainly handicapped to go well' - Paul Kealy fancies a course-and-distance winner to go in again on Tuesday
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
- 'He will be very hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped hurdler to back at Perth
- Tom Segal fancies a long-distance traveller who 'should be ideally suited by conditions'
- 'His yard couldn't be in better form' - Tom Segal fancies an in-form stable to strike at Epsom on Friday
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- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
more inPricewise Extra
- 'She's certainly handicapped to go well' - Paul Kealy fancies a course-and-distance winner to go in again on Tuesday
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
- 'He will be very hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped hurdler to back at Perth
- Tom Segal fancies a long-distance traveller who 'should be ideally suited by conditions'
- 'His yard couldn't be in better form' - Tom Segal fancies an in-form stable to strike at Epsom on Friday
more inBetting offers
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
- World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets
- World Cup odds boost: Get 14-1 on England to win the World Cup with Grosvenor Sport
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral