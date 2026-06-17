Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'She's building up to a big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
more inBetting offers
- Bet £10 on England vs Croatia and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot day 2 offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday
- France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
more inBetting offers
- Bet £10 on England vs Croatia and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot day 2 offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday
- France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target