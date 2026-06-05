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'His yard couldn't be in better form' - Tom Segal fancies an in-form stable to strike at Epsom on Friday
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'She looks to be on a tidy mark' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'She comes into the race in fantastic form' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'He has become exceptionally well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet at Pontefract
- Two of Richard Birch's last three tips have won at 7-2 and 4-1 - find out his latest fancy here
- 'She holds an outstanding chance' - Richard Birch expects this Sunday hope to run rivals ragged from the front
more inPricewise Extra
- 'She looks to be on a tidy mark' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'She comes into the race in fantastic form' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'He has become exceptionally well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet at Pontefract
- Two of Richard Birch's last three tips have won at 7-2 and 4-1 - find out his latest fancy here
- 'She holds an outstanding chance' - Richard Birch expects this Sunday hope to run rivals ragged from the front