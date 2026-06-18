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'He's getting ready to strike again' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet after Wednesday's 28-1 winner
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'She's building up to a big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot Ladies' Day betting offer: get £30 in free bets with William Hill
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
more inPricewise Extra
- 'She's building up to a big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot Ladies' Day betting offer: get £30 in free bets with William Hill
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing