Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Tipping
premium
'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
Not a Racing Post+ subscriber?
Sign up now and you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content.
Isle Of Lismore
7.52 Catterick
1pt win at 15-2 generally
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway tipped a 6-1 winner in his last Pricewise Extra column - find out his Wednesday fancy who is 'handicapped to run well'
- 'She's certainly handicapped to go well' - Paul Kealy fancies a course-and-distance winner to go in again on Tuesday
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
- 'He will be very hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped hurdler to back at Perth
- Tom Segal fancies a long-distance traveller who 'should be ideally suited by conditions'
more inBetting offers
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway tipped a 6-1 winner in his last Pricewise Extra column - find out his Wednesday fancy who is 'handicapped to run well'
- 'She's certainly handicapped to go well' - Paul Kealy fancies a course-and-distance winner to go in again on Tuesday
- 'He's a much better horse with give underfoot' - Richard Birch's best bet at Pontefract
- 'He will be very hard to beat' - Richard Birch with a well-handicapped hurdler to back at Perth
- Tom Segal fancies a long-distance traveller who 'should be ideally suited by conditions'
more inBetting offers
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes