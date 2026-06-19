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'He has everything in his favour and is handicapped to strike' - Tom Segal with his pick of the morning prices on Friday
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'He's getting ready to strike again' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet after Wednesday's 28-1 winner
- 'She's building up to a big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 day three BOYLE Sports offer: get up to £40 in free bets
- Bet through the card at Ascot: £30 Tote free bets starting with Chesham Stakes
- Royal Ascot 2026 Gold Cup day betting offers: claim £700+ in free bets
- Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets plus double your odds
- Coral Royal Ascot day three offer: bet £10 and get £50 in free bets
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He's getting ready to strike again' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet after Wednesday's 28-1 winner
- 'She's building up to a big run' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
more inBetting offers
- Royal Ascot 2026 day three BOYLE Sports offer: get up to £40 in free bets
- Bet through the card at Ascot: £30 Tote free bets starting with Chesham Stakes
- Royal Ascot 2026 Gold Cup day betting offers: claim £700+ in free bets
- Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets plus double your odds
- Coral Royal Ascot day three offer: bet £10 and get £50 in free bets