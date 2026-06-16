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'He shaped a lot better last time' - Paul Kealy with today's value play at Beverley's evening meeting
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
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more inBetting offers
- Queen Anne Stakes offer: £30 free bets when you bet on Royal Ascot's first race
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He makes maximum punting appeal' - Richard Birch is sweet on the chance of a rapid improver
- 'I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet' - Tom Segal with a four-timer seeker to back on Saturday
- Tom Segal is backing a trainer to continue their remarkable record in a race on Friday
- 'He has been found a very weak race' - Paul Kealy fancies a course winner to bounce back to form at Catterick on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway tipped a 6-1 winner in his last Pricewise Extra column - find out his Wednesday fancy who is 'handicapped to run well'
more inBetting offers
- Queen Anne Stakes offer: £30 free bets when you bet on Royal Ascot's first race
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet