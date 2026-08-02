Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Conor Fennelly

'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday

'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday

icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She's likely to improve a lot from her return' - Conor Fennelly with his selections at Newmarket and Kilbeggan
'She's likely to improve a lot from her return' - Conor Fennelly with his selections at Newmarket and Kilbeggan
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She looks very well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Leopardstown on Thursday
'She looks very well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Leopardstown on Thursday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'He can get back on track' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Roscommon on Monday
'He can get back on track' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Roscommon on Monday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'This step up in distance could be key' - Conor Fennelly with three picks in Ireland on Saturday
'This step up in distance could be key' - Conor Fennelly with three picks in Ireland on Saturday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday

'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday

icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'He can continue his stable's cracking form' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Ballinrobe on Tuesday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
'A race like this should be coming his way soon' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Killarney on Wednesday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She's likely to improve a lot from her return' - Conor Fennelly with his selections at Newmarket and Kilbeggan
'She's likely to improve a lot from her return' - Conor Fennelly with his selections at Newmarket and Kilbeggan
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She looks very well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Leopardstown on Thursday
'She looks very well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Leopardstown on Thursday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'He can get back on track' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Roscommon on Monday
'He can get back on track' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Roscommon on Monday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock
'This step up in distance could be key' - Conor Fennelly with three picks in Ireland on Saturday
'This step up in distance could be key' - Conor Fennelly with three picks in Ireland on Saturday
icon
Conor Fennelly
padlock