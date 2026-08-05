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TippingView From Ireland
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'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
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Published on inView from Ireland
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more inView from Ireland
- 'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
- David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
- 'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
- 'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
- 'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
more inView from Ireland
- 'She's likely to be underestimated in the market' - Conor Fennelly with three selections at Galway on Saturday
- David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
- 'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
- 'This looks like a fantastic opportunity' - Denis Harney with two tips at Galway on Monday
- 'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park