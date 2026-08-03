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Graeme Rodway is back with a 9-1 chance who could surprise a few at Cork
Our top tipster's early value play on Monday
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Harry Wilson is backing a 10-1 shot who is 'handicapped to strike' in the feature at Galway
- Robbie Wilders is shocked this in-form runner is a 20-1 chance at Thirsk
- Tom Segal with an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old who looks overpriced at 16-1
- 'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
- 'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
more inPricewise Extra
- Harry Wilson is backing a 10-1 shot who is 'handicapped to strike' in the feature at Galway
- Robbie Wilders is shocked this in-form runner is a 20-1 chance at Thirsk
- Tom Segal with an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old who looks overpriced at 16-1
- 'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
- 'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood