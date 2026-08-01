Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingDenis Harney
premium
Denis Harney tipped 13-8 and 5-2 winners on Thursday - he's back with three more fancies for the final day at Galway
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDenis Harney
Last updated
Copy
more inDenis Harney
- Denis Harney has opened up with a winner and has more tips on day four of Galway
- 'He's nicely clear of the opposition' - Denis Harney with three tips on day two of Galway
- 'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
- 'He has the speed to gain back-to-back wins' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday
- 'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard
more inDenis Harney
- Denis Harney has opened up with a winner and has more tips on day four of Galway
- 'He's nicely clear of the opposition' - Denis Harney with three tips on day two of Galway
- 'She's looked a winner in waiting' - Denis Harney with two standout bets at Gowran Park
- 'He has the speed to gain back-to-back wins' - Denis Harney with two tips in Ireland on Friday
- 'It's hard to believe their price difference' - Denis Harney tackles Irish Oaks day and has a strong selection on the undercard