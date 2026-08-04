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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Alan Sweetman
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Alan Sweetman has three tips for Sligo on Wednesday evening - including a filly with 'outstanding claims'
Alan Sweetman
'The best is still to come' - Alan Sweetman fancies this Brit to land another blow on irish soil at Naas
Alan Sweetman
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman
'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
Alan Sweetman
'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
Alan Sweetman
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
Alan Sweetman has three tips for Sligo on Wednesday evening - including a filly with 'outstanding claims'
Alan Sweetman
'The best is still to come' - Alan Sweetman fancies this Brit to land another blow on irish soil at Naas
Alan Sweetman
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman
'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
Alan Sweetman
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman
'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
Alan Sweetman
'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
Alan Sweetman