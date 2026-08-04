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Alan Sweetman

Alan Sweetman has three tips for Sligo on Wednesday evening - including a filly with 'outstanding claims'

Alan Sweetman has three tips for Sligo on Wednesday evening - including a filly with 'outstanding claims'

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Alan Sweetman
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'The best is still to come' - Alan Sweetman fancies this Brit to land another blow on irish soil at Naas
'The best is still to come' - Alan Sweetman fancies this Brit to land another blow on irish soil at Naas
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Alan Sweetman
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Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
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Alan Sweetman
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'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
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Alan Sweetman
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'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Alan Sweetman has three tips for Sligo on Wednesday evening - including a filly with 'outstanding claims'

Alan Sweetman has three tips for Sligo on Wednesday evening - including a filly with 'outstanding claims'

icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
'The best is still to come' - Alan Sweetman fancies this Brit to land another blow on irish soil at Naas
'The best is still to come' - Alan Sweetman fancies this Brit to land another blow on irish soil at Naas
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock