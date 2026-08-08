Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

Caught the eye when he finished strongly over course and distance last time, finishing first of seven in his group. Before that he was beaten two and a half lengths by Amazing Journey, who subsequently took the International Handicap.

Bolo Neighs 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Charlie Appleby and Billy Loughnane won this race last year and team up again with Graceful Song. The filly was a course-and-distance winner on her debut and should be tough to beat if she takes another step forward.

Graceful Song 13:55 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Andrew Balding has the joint-best record in the Shergar Cup and can add to it with Shrimp Shady. The four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts on turf this year and has the pick of the jockeys with Ryan Moore in the saddle.

Shrimp Shady 14:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Andrew Balding

Fallen Angel looks a class apart from her rivals. She returns to a mile, the trip over which she won three Group 1s last year, including the Sun Chariot, when beating Blue Bolt in what is comfortably the standout piece of form.

Fallen Angel 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

When Jessica Harrington sends one to the Shergar Cup it is worth taking note, having saddled three winners from six runners this decade. Pierre Gosse went close over this trip at the Curragh last time and lines up in first-time cheekpieces.

Pierre Grosse 15:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: L J Ferraris Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham is on board Cerulean Bay, who produced a career-best effort in the Golden Mile last time. He is only 1lb higher and was beaten just a neck when second in this race last year.

Cerulean Bay 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Melham Tnr: David O'Meara

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