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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
1.35 Ascot: Bolo Neighs ★★✩✩✩
Caught the eye when he finished strongly over course and distance last time, finishing first of seven in his group. Before that he was beaten two and a half lengths by Amazing Journey, who subsequently took the International Handicap.
1.55 Newmarket: Graceful Song ★★★✩✩
Charlie Appleby and Billy Loughnane won this race last year and team up again with Graceful Song. The filly was a course-and-distance winner on her debut and should be tough to beat if she takes another step forward.
2.10 Ascot: Shrimp Shady ★★✩✩✩
Andrew Balding has the joint-best record in the Shergar Cup and can add to it with Shrimp Shady. The four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts on turf this year and has the pick of the jockeys with Ryan Moore in the saddle.
3.00 Haydock: Fallen Angel ★★★★✩
Fallen Angel looks a class apart from her rivals. She returns to a mile, the trip over which she won three Group 1s last year, including the Sun Chariot, when beating Blue Bolt in what is comfortably the standout piece of form.
3.55 Ascot: Pierre Grosse ★✩✩✩✩
When Jessica Harrington sends one to the Shergar Cup it is worth taking note, having saddled three winners from six runners this decade. Pierre Gosse went close over this trip at the Curragh last time and lines up in first-time cheekpieces.
4.30 Ascot: Cerulean Bay ★★✩✩✩
Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham is on board Cerulean Bay, who produced a career-best effort in the Golden Mile last time. He is only 1lb higher and was beaten just a neck when second in this race last year.
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 8 at Ayr, Haydock, Lingfield and Newmarket
Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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