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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
1.15 Curragh: My Lucky Journey ★★★✩✩
Shaped like a surefire future winner when fourth to Man's Best Friend on his debut at Naas. The winner followed up in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and this son of Starspangledbanner, who was green enough, can go well in the 6f maiden.
3.05 Deauville: Distant Storm ★★★★✩
Third in the 2,000 Guineas and second in the Irish equivalent, Distant Storm looks a class apart in the Prix Daphnis. He had subsequent Group 1 and Group 2 winners behind him at the Curragh and returns with his yard in scintillating form.
3.25 Curragh: Big Mojo ★★★✩✩
This Group 1 winner is unpenalised in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes and unbeaten in two starts in this grade. Latest July Cup effort when racing away from the action is worth ignoring and better judged on his solid showing in the King Charles III Stakes two starts ago.
4.00 Curragh: Folsom Blues ★★★✩✩
Wide-margin maiden winner over 7f and ran a cracker in defeat when just failing to reel in a well-ridden front-runner in the Tyros next time. This son of Blue Point has enough speed to deal with this return to sprinting and is a big player in the Phoenix Stakes.
4.44 Leicester: Art Lover ★★★★✩
An encouraging second to a progressive sprinter at Chester last month on his comeback and first start following a gelding operation. Entitled to come forward from that and the family improve with age, so he must have a big shout in Leicester's 6f handicap.
4.50 Deauville: Behike ★★★★★
Drawn in the wrong place in the King Charles III Stakes and unlucky to be beaten a short head by one on the other side of the track dropped into handicap company last time. Has progressed with each run and is bred to relish getting back over 6f in the Prix Moonlight Cloud.
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