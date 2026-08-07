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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

3.50 Musselburgh: Woohoo ★✩✩✩✩

Woohoo has finished runner-up on her last four starts, including a big run at Glorious Goodwood last week. She races off a mark 1lb lower than that effort and, if able to reproduce the same level of form, should go close again with Lauren Young taking off a valuable 5lb.

Silk
Woohoo15:50 Musselburgh
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Jky: Lauren Young (5lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

6.02 Newmarket: Oh Sweet Adare ★★★✩✩

Charlie Appleby has an excellent record in these two-year-old races at Newmarket and his yard is in good form. Oh Sweet Adare is a sister to the 105-rated Avicenna and should take all the beating on her debut under Billy Loughnane.

Silk
Oh Sweet Adare18:02 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

6.37 Newmarket: Nabati ★★★✩✩

Charlie Appleby's yard has bounced back to form after a slow start to the season and Nabati sets the standard. The Night Of Thunder colt won well on his debut at Yarmouth last month before finishing runner-up in Listed company at Newbury. Settling better can see him return to winning ways.

Silk
Nabati18:37 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

7.20 Gowran Park: Sergei Diaghilev ★★✩✩✩

Aidan O'Brien's two-year-old looks the one to beat in this Listed contest. A convincing winner on his debut at the Curragh in May, he disappointed when favourite for the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot. This step up to a mile promises to suit and can see him return to winning ways.

Silk
Sergei Diaghilev19:20 Gowran Park
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Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

7.28 Haydock: Arthurian ★★✩✩✩

Andrew Balding's stable is in good form and Arthurian can build on an encouraging debut last month. The Camelot colt shaped with promise when sixth at Newbury, and the form has been boosted since. Open to plenty of improvement after that experience, he looks capable of opening his account.

Silk
Arthurian19:28 Haydock
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Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Andrew Balding

8.03 Haydock: Silver Sovereign ★★✩✩✩

The Clive Cox-trained Silver Sovereign made a pleasing debut last month when runner-up at Salisbury behind the odds-on Topaz, who had the benefit of experience. The Ten Sovereigns two-year-old will have learned plenty from that outing and, with improvement likely, can go one better.

Silk
Silver Sovereign20:03 Haydock
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Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Clive Cox

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton 

Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 7 at Haydock, Newmarket and Brighton 

Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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