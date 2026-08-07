Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

Woohoo has finished runner-up on her last four starts, including a big run at Glorious Goodwood last week. She races off a mark 1lb lower than that effort and, if able to reproduce the same level of form, should go close again with Lauren Young taking off a valuable 5lb.

Woohoo 15:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Charlie Appleby has an excellent record in these two-year-old races at Newmarket and his yard is in good form. Oh Sweet Adare is a sister to the 105-rated Avicenna and should take all the beating on her debut under Billy Loughnane.

Oh Sweet Adare 18:02 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby's yard has bounced back to form after a slow start to the season and Nabati sets the standard. The Night Of Thunder colt won well on his debut at Yarmouth last month before finishing runner-up in Listed company at Newbury. Settling better can see him return to winning ways.

Nabati 18:37 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Aidan O'Brien's two-year-old looks the one to beat in this Listed contest. A convincing winner on his debut at the Curragh in May, he disappointed when favourite for the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot. This step up to a mile promises to suit and can see him return to winning ways.

Sergei Diaghilev 19:20 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Andrew Balding's stable is in good form and Arthurian can build on an encouraging debut last month. The Camelot colt shaped with promise when sixth at Newbury, and the form has been boosted since. Open to plenty of improvement after that experience, he looks capable of opening his account.

Arthurian 19:28 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Clive Cox-trained Silver Sovereign made a pleasing debut last month when runner-up at Salisbury behind the odds-on Topaz, who had the benefit of experience. The Ten Sovereigns two-year-old will have learned plenty from that outing and, with improvement likely, can go one better.

Silver Sovereign 20:03 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Clive Cox

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