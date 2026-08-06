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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
3.13 Brighton: The Monkey King ★★★★✩
This looks a weak novice and Ralph Beckett's gelding sets the standard. He built on a promising Kempton debut when third at Doncaster last time, with that form boosted since. He should improve again.
3.30 Newmarket: Fast Performer ★★★✩✩
William Haggas's colt made a promising debut when runner-up at Nottingham, conceding first run to the winner before finishing strongly. That form has been boosted, with the winner scoring again, and he should prove tough to beat.
4.50 Leopardstown: Francillon ★★★✩✩
This close relative of Group 3 winner Sacred Bridge and Listed scorer Crossed Baton made a highly encouraging debut at Killarney. He finished strongly in second and is open to plenty of improvement.
5.38 Sandown: Catching Dreams ★★★★✩
Charlie Appleby's yard has bounced back after a slow start to the season and Catching Dreams can add to their recent success. He made an encouraging debut when runner-up at Lingfield despite a slow start. Normal improvement should see him go one better.
5.55 Chepstow: Rogue Dakota ★★✩✩✩
This four-runner novice lacks depth and Archie Watson's filly looks to have an ideal opportunity to make a winning debut. The daughter of Sioux Nation is closely related to several speedy winners, including Listed scorer Main Desire.
7.23 Sandown: Ascending Star ★✩✩✩✩
Owen Burrows' gelding got off the mark at the third attempt at Lingfield before finishing a respectable third on his handicap debut over a mile. He raced a little keenly that day and this drop back in trip should see him in a better light.
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