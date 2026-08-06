Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

This looks a weak novice and Ralph Beckett's gelding sets the standard. He built on a promising Kempton debut when third at Doncaster last time, with that form boosted since. He should improve again.

The Monkey King 15:13 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Ralph Beckett

William Haggas's colt made a promising debut when runner-up at Nottingham, conceding first run to the winner before finishing strongly. That form has been boosted, with the winner scoring again, and he should prove tough to beat.

Fast Performer 15:30 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

This close relative of Group 3 winner Sacred Bridge and Listed scorer Crossed Baton made a highly encouraging debut at Killarney. He finished strongly in second and is open to plenty of improvement.

Francillon 16:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

Charlie Appleby's yard has bounced back after a slow start to the season and Catching Dreams can add to their recent success. He made an encouraging debut when runner-up at Lingfield despite a slow start. Normal improvement should see him go one better.

Catching Dreams 17:38 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas Tnr: Charlie Appleby

This four-runner novice lacks depth and Archie Watson's filly looks to have an ideal opportunity to make a winning debut. The daughter of Sioux Nation is closely related to several speedy winners, including Listed scorer Main Desire.

Rogue Dakota 17:55 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Archie Watson

Owen Burrows' gelding got off the mark at the third attempt at Lingfield before finishing a respectable third on his handicap debut over a mile. He raced a little keenly that day and this drop back in trip should see him in a better light.

Ascending Star 19:23 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Owen Burrows

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