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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

3.13 Brighton: The Monkey King ★★★★✩

This looks a weak novice and Ralph Beckett's gelding sets the standard. He built on a promising Kempton debut when third at Doncaster last time, with that form boosted since. He should improve again. 

Silk
The Monkey King15:13 Brighton
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Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.30 Newmarket: Fast Performer ★★★✩✩

William Haggas's colt made a promising debut when runner-up at Nottingham, conceding first run to the winner before finishing strongly. That form has been boosted, with the winner scoring again, and he should prove tough to beat. 

Silk
Fast Performer15:30 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

4.50 Leopardstown: Francillon ★★★✩✩

This close relative of Group 3 winner Sacred Bridge and Listed scorer Crossed Baton made a highly encouraging debut at Killarney. He finished strongly in second and is open to plenty of improvement.

Silk
Francillon16:50 Leopardstown
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Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

5.38 Sandown: Catching Dreams ★★★★✩

Charlie Appleby's yard has bounced back after a slow start to the season and Catching Dreams can add to their recent success. He made an encouraging debut when runner-up at Lingfield despite a slow start. Normal improvement should see him go one better. 

Silk
Catching Dreams17:38 Sandown
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Jky: Connor Planas Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5.55 Chepstow: Rogue Dakota ★★✩✩✩

This four-runner novice lacks depth and Archie Watson's filly looks to have an ideal opportunity to make a winning debut. The daughter of Sioux Nation is closely related to several speedy winners, including Listed scorer Main Desire.

Silk
Rogue Dakota17:55 Chepstow
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Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Archie Watson

7.23 Sandown: Ascending Star ★✩✩✩✩

Owen Burrows' gelding got off the mark at the third attempt at Lingfield before finishing a respectable third on his handicap debut over a mile. He raced a little keenly that day and this drop back in trip should see him in a better light.

Silk
Ascending Star19:23 Sandown
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Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Owen Burrows

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