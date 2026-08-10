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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

Shadowmere: 4.00 Kempton ★★★✩✩

Not beaten far into third in a Sandown novice last year behind Esna (now rated 105) and Morshdi (108). Found only one too good on his seasonal/handicap debut at Windsor in May and can go one better here under Neil Callan.

Silk
Shadowmere16:00 Kempton (A.W)
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Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: George Baker

Desert Belle: 5.00 Kempton ★★★

Looked certain to score when easing to the front over course and distance on Wednesday but found little and was caught towards the finish. Tougher task this time but the forecast strong pace can see her delivered later off a mark well within her reach.

Silk
Desert Belle17:00 Kempton (A.W)
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Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

5.45 Windsor: Mythological Star ★★★★✩

Posted progressive Racing Post Ratings in three starts in novice company before breaking the maiden tag on his handicap debut at Ffos Las last week. Carries a 6lb penalty for that win but is unexposed and should be tough to stop from following up.

Silk
Mythological Star17:45 Windsor
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Jky: Christian Howarth Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

6.15 Windsor: Harry Knows ★★★

Finished runner-up on three of his first four starts before deservedly getting off the mark in a novice over course and distance last time. Oisin Murphy retains the partnership and an opening mark of 86 looks workable now switched to handicaps.

Silk
Harry Knows18:15 Windsor
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

6.27 Ballinrobe: Koeur A Prendre ★★✩✩

Has finished second in both starts since being sent handicapping, not looking completely done when a bump at the last caused him to lose momentum at Killarney last time. Up 2lb but the drop in trip looks a plus and Dan King takes over.

Silk
Koeur A Prendre18:27 Ballinrobe
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Jky: Daniel King Tnr: M A Molloy

8.15 Windsor: My Old Mate ★★★★★

Billy Loughnane is an eye-catching booking for this son of Wootton Bassett, who got off the mark at the seventh attempt when making all over course and distance last time. The runner-up has won since and a 5lb rise looks lenient.

Silk
My Old Mate20:15 Windsor
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

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