Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

Not beaten far into third in a Sandown novice last year behind Esna (now rated 105) and Morshdi (108). Found only one too good on his seasonal/handicap debut at Windsor in May and can go one better here under Neil Callan.

Shadowmere 16:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: George Baker

Looked certain to score when easing to the front over course and distance on Wednesday but found little and was caught towards the finish. Tougher task this time but the forecast strong pace can see her delivered later off a mark well within her reach.

Desert Belle 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Posted progressive Racing Post Ratings in three starts in novice company before breaking the maiden tag on his handicap debut at Ffos Las last week. Carries a 6lb penalty for that win but is unexposed and should be tough to stop from following up.

Mythological Star 17:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Finished runner-up on three of his first four starts before deservedly getting off the mark in a novice over course and distance last time. Oisin Murphy retains the partnership and an opening mark of 86 looks workable now switched to handicaps.

Harry Knows 18:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

Has finished second in both starts since being sent handicapping, not looking completely done when a bump at the last caused him to lose momentum at Killarney last time. Up 2lb but the drop in trip looks a plus and Dan King takes over.

Koeur A Prendre 18:27 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Daniel King Tnr: M A Molloy

Billy Loughnane is an eye-catching booking for this son of Wootton Bassett, who got off the mark at the seventh attempt when making all over course and distance last time. The runner-up has won since and a 5lb rise looks lenient.

My Old Mate 20:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

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