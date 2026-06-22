Special events

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Starmer resigns: Burnham effect is a boost for Labour
Politics
Makerfield by-election: Burnham odds-on to win seat before likely leadership bid
Politics
Eurovision Song Contest: Sam Hart's four Grand Final tips include a 100-1 outsider
Eurovision
Eurovision 2026: complete betting guide, best bookmakers and latest odds
Betting offers
Eurovision Song Contest: Sam Hart's four Grand Final tips include a 100-1 outsider
Eurovision
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Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026: All you need to know about tonight's TV extravaganza
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Eurovision
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Eurovision
Politics latest: Sir Keir Starmer 1-4 to step down as PM this year after Greens win Gorton and Denton by-election
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Gorton and Denton by-election: Late move for Labour as polling day approaches
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Britain's Got Talent final: Start time, how to watch, odds and betting tips for Saturday's big show
Showbiz
2025 Eurovision Song Contest final predictions: Finns offer each-way value
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