Makerfield by-election: Andy Burnham odds-on to win seat before mounting a likely Labour leadership bid

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There have been few, if any, by-elections as important as Thursday's contest in Makerfield, for which Labour candidate Andy Burnham is an odds-on shot.

It may well be that the constituents in this area of Greater Manchester are choosing our next prime minister, which will have a major impact on the next general election.

Thursday’s by-election also represents the first big test for Restore Britain, which was launched as a political party in February.

Makerfield by-election betting odds

Winning party Best odds Labour 1-6 Reform 5-1 Restore Britain 20-1 Bar 1000-1

Odds correct at 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 17

Analysis: Burnham odds-on for crucial by-election

By William Kedjani, Weekender politics expert

Makerfield is overwhelmingly homogeneous, with 97% of the population ethnically white. It is a post-industrial area with a deep-seated working-class heritage.

Makerfield ranks 57th out of 650 seats for cultural right-wing leanings and is defined by Electoral Calculus as “14% right” of the national average on social issues. This is reflected in strong pro-Brexit sentiment – 65% of voters backed Leave, although polling from More In Common suggests the constituency might vote to rejoin if a referendum were held today.

From a social class perspective, it splits relatively evenly, with 51% of residents belonging to the middle-class ABC1 demographic, while 49% sit in the C2DE working-class bracket.

If Andy Burnham, currently a best-priced 1-6 favourite, can become MP for Makerfield it will represent a remarkable performance from him as a candidate and prove that he has the strongest brand appeal in British politics.

On current national polling Labour have no right to even be competitive in this seat, but so powerful is Burnham’s appeal that he has a lead with every published poll so far, ranging from five to 12 points.

For a more specific example, on a generic Westminster ballot, with no candidate names attached, Survation found Reform leads Labour by 11 points in Makerfield. So the Burnham effect is huge.

Reform and Restore hoping to upset the odds

Reform’s Councillor Rob Kenyon is attempting to throw a major spanner in the works with a heavily localised campaign that has attempted to paint Burnham as an opportunist who’s using Makerfield as a stepping stone to Westminster, something many in the constituency are already aware of, although Burnham grew up very near the area and Reform’s strategy doesn’t seem to have landed quite as well as they had hoped.

Reform, now experienced in fighting by-election campaigns and on much more favourable ground than, for example, Gorton and Denton (which was won by the Green Party in February), are not out of this in a contest with enough undecided voters to sway the vote either way.

Reform must squeeze the Restore Britain vote and convince enough waverers that Burnham would not be any better for the country than Keir Starmer, a tall challenge given the prime minister’s dismal disapproval ratings.

Kenyon’s old social media posts containing a number of sexually explicit comments, as well as sexist language, have had a negative impact on female voters according to polling data.

Based on national trends, women in the UK are less likely to vote Reform, but in a constituency where the vote on the left appears squeezed in Burnham’s favour, and the gap between the two main parties with chances of winning is arguably in the margin of error, it could prove critical.

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain has grown rapidly, with the outfit now polling at nearly four per cent nationally and having a reported 131,000 members. They didn’t contest the recent local elections on a wide scale but swept the board in Lowe’s backyard, confirming his local mandate if not much else. This is their first proper test in an area that ought to suit their messaging down to the ground.

Awareness of the party has grown tenfold recently, but their candidate Rebecca Shepherd has suffered from incredibly low visibility. She wasn’t selected for the Question Time special or the BBC North West debate and didn’t appear at the Manchester Evening News hustings. She also turned down interviews with right wing media outlets including the Spectator.

Restore Britain are 4-9 to get less than ten per cent of the vote with Star Sports and are 11-10 with Betfred and Paddy Power to get between five and ten per cent, which is where they have landed in all the published constituency polls so far.

Both of those are more appealing than backing Burnham at 1-6, and there’s an argument for suggesting he’s a better bet to be the next prime minister.

The Greens (represented by Sarah Wakefield, a recently elected councillor), Tories (Michael Winstanley, former Mayor of Wigan), and Liberal Democrats (Jake Austin, former candidate for Greater Manchester mayoralty), have run decent candidates but this isn’t the ideal territory for the Green Party or the Liberal Democrats, many of whom will vote tactically for Burnham to get Reform beaten. The Conservatives have not managed to get involved in the conversation in any serious way despite Kemi Badenoch’s improvements as leader.

The Greens are 11-10 to beat the Lib Dems and Tories in a three way match-up which appears about right although the margins will be razor thin there.

Burnham 1-3 to be next prime minister

If Burnham wins expect a leadership challenge and election at some point during the summer, in relatively short order. Bet365 make him just 1-3 to be the UK's next prime minister.

Reports indicate that Wes Streeting still intends to run and Starmer continues to claim he’ll stand against any challenger. A contest for the Greater Manchester mayoral election would be hotly contested, with Reform, Labour and the Greens all having high hopes. Depending on the amount of votes taken, Restore Britain would take a lot of blame from Reform supporters and there would be more in-fighting on the right.

If Burnham loses, the market for the next prime minister market would change massively, and Starmer would also probably drift to exit this year.

Expect a leadership challenge to still materialise, with a wide-open contest sure to include Streeting, and at least one of Angela Rayner or Ed Miliband, and possibly more than one figure on the Labour right. Reform would shorten ahead of the next general election and become favourite for most seats, along with other parties.

Read William Kedjani's exclusive politics betting analysis in the Weekender

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