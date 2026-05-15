Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026: date, start time, odds, how to watch

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Saturday is one of the biggest events of the European television year as the Eurovision Song Contest grand Final 2026 takes place in Vienna, Austria.

The United Kingdom's Look Mum No Computer will do battle with 24 other countries for continental glory and there are many betting markets available on the contest.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of tonight's show.

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026 taking place?

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on Saturday May 16.

This will be the third occasion Austria has hosted Eurovision and the second time it has taken place at the Wiener Stadthalle, where it was held in 2015.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026?

The Eurovision Song Contest will be available free to air on BBC One in the UK.

What time is the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026?

TV coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest starts at 8pm BST with the winner expected to be announced after 11pm BST.

Don't miss our top tips for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026

In what order will the countries perform in the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026?

There will be a total of 25 countries who have reached the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026 whether through automatic qualification or via the two semi-finals.

The acts will feature in the following order: Denmark, Germany, Israel, Belgium, Albania, Greece, Ukraine, Australia, Serbia, Malta, Czechia, Bulgaria, Croatia, United Kingdom, France, Moldova, Finland, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Cyprus, Italy, Norway, Romania, Austria.

Who are the favourites for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026?

Finland are set to enter the contest as the clear betting favourite. Here are the latest odds with bet365:

Outcome Odds Finland 4-5 Australia 4-1 Greece 9-1 Romania 12-1 Denmark 18-1 Bulgaria 25-1 Italy 28-1

Odds correct at 3pm on Friday, May 15

What odds are the United Kingdom to win the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026?

The United Kingdom, who are represented by Look Mum No Computer are 250-1 to win the Eurovision Song Contest.

How can I bet on the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026?

While betting on the outright winner of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is likely to be the most popular betting market, there are a host of others available.

Firstly, the outright market features each-way options so you can back on a country to win and to be placed, which is usually to finish in the top three or four.

Then you can simply select a country to finish in the top four, or top five or top ten.

There are two separate votes, one by each country's jury - they are not allowed to vote for themselves - and, after all those scores have been accumulated, the viewers televote will be added for the final score.

You can bet on which countries win each of the jury and televotes.

Other markets available are to select if the winner came from the first or second semi-final or was an automatic qualifier, which country will finish last and from which position in the draw the winner may come from.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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