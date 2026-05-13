2026 Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final predictions, betting tips and odds: Danes can deliver

Where to watch the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

Second semi-final

BBC One & BBC iPlayer, 8pm Thursday, May 14

Final

BBC One & BBC iPlayer, 8pm Saturday, May 16

Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final best bets

Denmark to win second semi-final

1pt 9-5 bet365

Latvia to qualify for the final

1pt 6-5 Paddy Power

Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final odds

Here are bet365's latest odds for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final:

Others on request. Odds correct at time of publication

2026 Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final prediction

The last ten places in Saturday's 2026 Eurovision Song Contest final are up for grabs in Vienna on Thursday night and Denmark can justify their status as outright third-favourites by storming through.

The Danes are 6-1 to win the 25-runner final on Saturday night behind Finland and Greece, who both safely qualified from Tuesday's first semi-final.

Soren Torpegaard Lund is favourite to win the second semi-final - the winner will not be revealed until after Saturday's final - and taking bet365's 9-5 could be a smart move as the Danes are only 6-4 with BoyleSports and Hills.

Australia, Ukraine and Romania are viewed as the other strong contenders in the second heat, but Australia are hard to fancy given their poor recent record in the competition. The Aussies finished fifth and second in their first two attempts after joining the competition in 2015 but the novelty appears to have worn off with voters and they failed to qualify for the final in the last two years.

Adding the star power of former Neighbours star and accomplished artist Delta Goodrem should get them through to the big show comfortably this time but winning the second semi may be beyond her.

The top ten acts from each semi-final will progress to join the big four nations and hosts Austria in Saturday's final and it's worth backing Latvia to be among them.

The Baltic nation have made the final in each of the last two years, finishing second in their 2025 semi-final and their striking entry - Ena by Atvara - should go down well with the juries, whose opinions have been reintroduced for the semi-final scoring this year.

Finland remain the 6-5 outright favourites, with Greece 11-2 second favourites, while the UK entry, Look Mum No Computer, is a 250-1 outsider.

Where is the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is being held at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, after Austrian act JJ won last year's competition with Wasted Love.

How many nations compete in this year's Eurovision Song Contest final ?

There will be 25 acts in the final this year, with the top ten acts from each semi-final joining the Big Four of the UK, France, Italy and Germany, plus hosts Austria.

Who are the favourites for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

Finland are the 6-5 favourites this year, with Greece 5-1 second favourites and Denmark at 6-1.

Which nations qualified from the first 2026 Eurovision Song Contest semi-final?

Moldova, Sweden, Croatia, Greece, Finland, Israel, Belgium, Lithuania, Poland and Serbia qualified from the first semi-final.

Are Ireland in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

No, Ireland are not taking part this year for the first time since 2002.

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