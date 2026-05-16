Eurovision 2026: complete betting guide, best bookmakers and latest odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Few events blend music, drama and unpredictability quite like the Eurovision Song Contest, and anticipation is already building ahead of the competition’s landmark 70th edition in 2026.

After Austria reclaimed the trophy in 2025, attention now turns to a brand-new contest packed with returning powerhouses, emerging outsiders and another fiercely competitive betting market. Eurovision has evolved into far more than a television spectacle, with odds shifting throughout rehearsals, semi-finals and live performances as punters attempt to spot this year’s winner before the rest of Europe does.

From outright favourites and dark horses to UK hopes and viewing details, this guide has everything you need ahead of Eurovision 2026, including the latest betting odds, how the contest works, where to watch it live and the top bookmaker offers currently available.

Best Eurovision 2026 betting offers

Total: £230

Full offer terms and conditions are below.

When is Eurovision 2026?

The 2026 Eurovision Grand Final is set to take place tonight in front of a huge global television audience.

Vienna is the host city following Austria’s victory in 2025.

As usual, Eurovision 2026 will feature two live semi-finals ahead of the Grand Final, with countries competing for a place in the showpiece event.

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision 2026?

Eurovision betting markets have shifted dramatically throughout rehearsal week and the semi-finals, with Finland emerging as one of the leading contenders ahead of the Grand Final.

Here are the latest odds with Paddy Power:

Outcome Odds Finland 8-11 Australia 4-1 Greece 11-1 Romania 12-1 Israel 20-1 Denmark 28-1 Bulgaria 33-1

Eurovision betting markets have shifted dramatically throughout rehearsal week and the semi-finals, with Finland emerging as one of the leading contenders ahead of the Grand Final.

Finland’s entry Liekinheitin has generated huge attention thanks to its theatrical staging and pyro, while France, Sweden and Austria have also attracted strong support in the outright market.

Elsewhere, Denmark’s dance anthem Før Vi Går Hjem and Australia’s chart-friendly Eclipse have shortened in the betting following positive reactions during the live shows.

As always with Eurovision, odds are expected to fluctuate right up until voting begins, with rehearsal clips, running order positions and jury appeal all influencing the market.

How to bet on Eurovision 2026

Eurovision betting works similarly to horse racing or football markets, with bookmakers offering odds on everything from the outright winner to semi-final qualifiers and Top 10 finishes.

To place a Eurovision bet:

Choose a bookmaker and claim any available welcome offer Select the Eurovision market you want to bet on Enter your stake and place the bet before voting begins

Most bookmakers allow users to back countries at fixed odds, while betting exchanges also let punters trade positions as prices move throughout rehearsals and live performances.

Most popular Eurovision betting markets

Outright winner

Bet on which country will win Eurovision 2026.

Top 10 finish

Back a country to finish inside the top 10 without needing them to win outright.

Jury vote winner

Bet on which act will score highest with the professional juries.

Televote winner

Predict which country will receive the most public votes.

Last-place finish

A popular novelty market where punters back the country expected to finish bottom.

Who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2025?

The UK’s Eurovision 2026 hopes rest with Look Mum No Computer, the stage name of musician and YouTuber Sam Battle, who performs the wildly chaotic synth-pop track Eins, Zwei, Drei.

Known for building bizarre musical inventions and offbeat online videos, Battle brings a very different feel to this year’s contest, with the UK leaning fully into Eurovision absurdity rather than playing it safe.

The United Kingdom automatically qualifies for the Grand Final as part of Eurovision’s “Big Five”, although Britain is still searching for a first win since Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love Shine A Light back in 1997.

How does Eurovision voting work?

Each country awards two separate sets of points at Eurovision, one from a professional jury and another from the public televote.

Viewers can vote by phone, text or through the official Eurovision app, although fans are not allowed to vote for their own country.

The combined scores determine the winner during the live Grand Final.

How to watch Eurovision 2026

UK viewers can watch Eurovision 2026 live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with both semi-finals and the Grand Final broadcast from Vienna.

Coverage is also available on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds for fans following along away from the TV.

Graham Norton returns to provide his trademark commentary for the Grand Final.

Who are the Eurovision 2025 hosts?

This year’s Eurovision is being hosted by Austrian TV presenter Victoria Swarovski and actor Michael Ostrowski, who are guiding viewers through the contest from Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle.

Austria last hosted Eurovision in 2015, and organisers will be hoping this year’s show delivers the same mix of spectacle, chaos and unforgettable performances the competition is known for.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.