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Ryder Cup

100-1 winners, Muhammad Ali and the £72,000 sting that gave him a heart attack: genius tipster Jeremy Chapman on 50 years in the game

100-1 winners, Muhammad Ali and the £72,000 sting that gave him a heart attack: genius tipster Jeremy Chapman on 50 years in the game

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Features
Luke Donald odds-on to retain captaincy as Europe's Ryder Cup heroes target home success in Ireland
Luke Donald odds-on to retain captaincy as Europe's Ryder Cup heroes target home success in Ireland
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup day three singles betting tips
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup day three singles betting tips
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Ryder Cup
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Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day two foursomes
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day two foursomes
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Ryder Cup
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Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day one foursomes
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day one foursomes
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Ryder Cup
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Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
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Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's free Ryder Cup winner tips: Our golf expert has 7-4 and 12-1 selections for the Bethpage showdown
Steve Palmer's free Ryder Cup winner tips: Our golf expert has 7-4 and 12-1 selections for the Bethpage showdown
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Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup top points-scorer tips – 'The hopes of the home side appear to depend on the world number one'
Ryder Cup top points-scorer tips – 'The hopes of the home side appear to depend on the world number one'
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Ryder Cup
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Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's Bethpage Black course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's Bethpage Black course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer: Finding the right partner for Hojgaard may be Donald's greatest challenge
Steve Palmer: Finding the right partner for Hojgaard may be Donald's greatest challenge
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Ryder Cup
'The hosts are much stronger without that headache' – Steve Palmer reacts to Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup wildcard selections
'The hosts are much stronger without that headache' – Steve Palmer reacts to Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup wildcard selections
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Ryder Cup
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Ryder Cup 2025 special: Who will play at Bethpage Black in September?
Ryder Cup 2025 special: Who will play at Bethpage Black in September?
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Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup News: Europe reclaim cup with epic Rome success
Ryder Cup News: Europe reclaim cup with epic Rome success
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Sunday singles betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Sunday singles betting tips and predictions
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Saturday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Saturday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Friday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Friday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
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Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
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Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup specials predictions and free golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup specials predictions and free golf betting tips
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top European points scorer predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top European points scorer predictions
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top combined points scorer predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top combined points scorer predictions
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top American points scorer predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top American points scorer predictions
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup 2023 outright predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup 2023 outright predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
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Ryder Cup
100-1 winners, Muhammad Ali and the £72,000 sting that gave him a heart attack: genius tipster Jeremy Chapman on 50 years in the game

100-1 winners, Muhammad Ali and the £72,000 sting that gave him a heart attack: genius tipster Jeremy Chapman on 50 years in the game

icon
Features
Luke Donald odds-on to retain captaincy as Europe's Ryder Cup heroes target home success in Ireland
Luke Donald odds-on to retain captaincy as Europe's Ryder Cup heroes target home success in Ireland
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup day three singles betting tips
icon
Ryder Cup
padlock
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day two foursomes
icon
Ryder Cup
padlock
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup day three singles betting tips
icon
Ryder Cup
padlock
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day two foursomes
icon
Ryder Cup
padlock
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day one foursomes
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's best bets for the day one foursomes
icon
Ryder Cup
padlock
Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
icon
Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
Ryder Cup player profiles: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's free Ryder Cup winner tips: Our golf expert has 7-4 and 12-1 selections for the Bethpage showdown
Steve Palmer's free Ryder Cup winner tips: Our golf expert has 7-4 and 12-1 selections for the Bethpage showdown
icon
Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup top points-scorer tips – 'The hopes of the home side appear to depend on the world number one'
Ryder Cup top points-scorer tips – 'The hopes of the home side appear to depend on the world number one'
icon
Ryder Cup
padlock
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's Bethpage Black course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Ryder Cup: Steve Palmer's Bethpage Black course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer: Finding the right partner for Hojgaard may be Donald's greatest challenge
Steve Palmer: Finding the right partner for Hojgaard may be Donald's greatest challenge
icon
Ryder Cup
'The hosts are much stronger without that headache' – Steve Palmer reacts to Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup wildcard selections
'The hosts are much stronger without that headache' – Steve Palmer reacts to Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup wildcard selections
icon
Ryder Cup
padlock
Ryder Cup 2025 special: Who will play at Bethpage Black in September?
Ryder Cup 2025 special: Who will play at Bethpage Black in September?
icon
Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup News: Europe reclaim cup with epic Rome success
Ryder Cup News: Europe reclaim cup with epic Rome success
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Sunday singles betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Sunday singles betting tips and predictions
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Saturday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Saturday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Friday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Friday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips
icon
Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe
icon
Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team USA
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup specials predictions and free golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup specials predictions and free golf betting tips
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top European points scorer predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top European points scorer predictions
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top combined points scorer predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top combined points scorer predictions
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top American points scorer predictions
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top American points scorer predictions
icon
Ryder Cup
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup 2023 outright predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup 2023 outright predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
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Ryder Cup
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