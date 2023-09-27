Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top American points scorer predictions and free golf betting tips: Homa should make an impact for the US

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6am on Friday

Ryder Cup top American points scorer predictions

Cocksure Californian Max Homa made a magnificent Presidents Cup debut last year, winning all four of his matches and excelling on pressure putts, and a similar story could be about to unfold in his first Ryder Cup.

Homa spent his career dreaming about the day he would get to represent America in a professional team competition and it finally arrived at Quail Hollow a year ago. He seized the moment in hugely impressive fashion.

On the final day at Quail Hollow, Homa was handed the worst possible draw – Tom Kim had become the star of the competition for the Internationals and was relishing the confrontation – but unruffled Homa calmly brought the brash Korean youngster down a peg or two.

Homa is a Ryder Cup rookie, but Zach Johnson will surely lean heavily on this solid all-rounder over the first two days. The 10-1 about Homa ending the week as top American points scorer looks full of juice.

The 32-year-old gets on famously with fellow Californian Collin Morikawa – they have known each other since Morikawa was a teenager and they teamed up in the Zurich Classic PGA Tour pairs event – and it would be a surprise should Johnson fail to unleash this duo together at some stage.

Homa has another natural partner in the shape of US Open champion Wyndham Clark. They both live in Scottsdale and have been practising foursomes golf together in recent weeks. Johnson will probably not want to waste that gelling process.

Homa is one of only three Americans who have played competitive golf in September – he finished seventh in the Fortinet Championship – and his form figures from the Scottish Open onwards are 12-10-6-5-9-7.

Scottie Scheffler is suffering a crisis of confidence on the greens, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have less course knowledge than anyone else in the competition due to missing the American scouting trip, and Brooks Koepka is struggling for form on the LIV circuit, so Homa could emerge as the visitors' leading light.

