Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup specials predictions and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6am on Friday

Best bets

Ludvig Aberg top European rookie

2pts 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Justin Thomas to score 1.5 points or fewer

2pts Evens bet365

Jordan Spieth to score 1.5 points or fewer

2pts 10-11 bet365

Justin Rose last out for Europe in Sunday singles

1pt 8-1 bet365

Scottie Scheffler to hit opening American tee shot

1pt 100-30 Hills

Ryder Cup specials predictions

Ludvig Aberg has enjoyed a meteoric rise from college golf to the Ryder Cup but anyone who has been following the Swedish youngster over the last year or so knows he is more than ready to make an impact on the grandest golfing stage of all.

Aberg completed one of the best amateur careers in history before making his debut as a professional in the Canadian Open in June, finishing 25th, following up with fourth spot in the John Deere Classic, fourth again in the Czech Masters, victory in the European Masters, then tenth place in the BMW PGA Championship. This lad is the real deal – and European captain Luke Donald is one of his biggest fans.

In a practice match at the Marco Simone on Wednesday, Aberg and Robert MacIntyre were in a tight tussle with Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton. Aberg sealed the contest by hitting his drive at the par-four 16th hole to ten feet for eagle. The 23-year-old appeals in the top European rookie market.

Aberg seems likely to partner Viktor Hovland, while Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are other potential candidates to guide the rookie through his debut. Top -quality partners seem assured, as well as plenty of action.

The other three European rookies are probably relying on Donald putting heavy stock in ball types. Nicolai Hojgaard uses the same ball as Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka used the same ball as Lowry, while MacIntyre uses the same ball as McIlroy. Is that reason enough to employ these pairings in foursomes? Probably not.

It seems more likely that Donald will protect Hojgaard, Straka and MacIntyre from the more difficult format of the contest. There is no margin for error in foursomes golf. Aberg is such a strong driver that he can be blooded in foursomes.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas look set to pair up again, trying to recreate past glories, but neither player has been in any sort of form. Spieth played poorly in the Tour Championship, then took time off for the birth of his first daughter. He has never won a Ryder Cup singles match. Both can be backed to score 1.5 or fewer.

Donald may opt for experience for the final two singles matches on Sunday – Rose is the oldest player in his squad and may be sent out last – while Scottie Scheffler appeals for the first American tee-shot on Friday.

The grandstand around the first tee makes it like a coliseum – it is a high-pressure shot – and Scheffler is much better equipped for the task than his likely partner Sam Burns. If Scheffler goes first – teeing off on odd-numbered holes in the foursomes – that would mean he would be hitting approaches at three of the four par-threes. It seems inconceivable that Burns would be given the odd-numbered holes. Sending the world number one out first would be an obvious statement of intent for Zach Johnson.

