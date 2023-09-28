Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Friday foursomes preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6am on Friday

Best bets

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton to win 6.25am match

5pts 11-10 Betfair, Power

Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood to win 7.20am match

3pts 11-10 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes, Power

Europe to win foursomes 3-1

1pt 4-1 general

Click here to read Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup winner predictions

You can bet on Europe to win the Ryder Cup here and get £40 in golf free bets from Paddy Power

Ryder Cup Friday foursomes preview

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton lead Europe into battle on day one of the Ryder Cup and they can get the home side off to a winning start.

Rahm and Hatton have played with each other before in this competition, gaining a half-point against Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler in the Friday fourballs at Whistling Straits two years ago.

This time, Rahm and Hatton face Scheffler again, but Sam Burns is his partner, and Europe, perhaps decisively, have home advantage. The Spaniard and the Englishman, two of the most fiery characters in the game, look the best bet on the opening foursomes card.

Hatton was joking in his pre-Cup media conference about who would win a swearing competition between himself and Rahm. The two firebrands appreciate each other's intensity and desire for golfing perfection – and they make for a fearsome combination.

Scheffler and Burns seem vulnerable. Their partnership is based upon a long friendship, but there are cracks in their game at the moment which seem likely to be exploited by Europe. Scheffler has suffered a crisis of confidence on the greens, while Burns has been wild from tee to green.

Team USA will do their best to protect these weaknesses – Scheffler teeing off on the odd-numbered holes and Burns on the evens will help – but it will probably not be enough. Scheffler is going to be exposed on the greens at some stage and Burns will need to find the middle of the clubface.

Rahm and Hatton have no such concerns. Both were in fine fettle at Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship in the middle of this month and can hit the ground running. Scheffler and Burns have not competed since the Tour Championship a month ago.

As well as the rust in the Americans' system, Burns is making his Ryder Cup debut. Scheffler has played in only one Ryder Cup, while this is a third appearance for both Rahm and Hatton. Expect a confident start from the Europeans and the opposite from the States' duo. Odds-against quotes about Europe for the top match are mouthwatering. They should arguably be odds-on.

The other foursomes investment which appeals is in the bottom match, where Rory McIlroy will be thrilled to have been handed Tommy Fleetwood as a partner. McIlroy has guided rookies in the past – and could have had a similar task this time – but instead it is an experienced Ryder Cupper alongside him.

Fleetwood has been in excellent nick this season, while McIlroy has been regularly showing off his magnificent A-game, so this could be a devastating partnership for Europe. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele could be set for a rude awakening.

Cantlay and Schauffele have built a strong reputation together – and rightly deserve respect – but their lack of course knowledge could see this match get away from them. There is loads of strategy involved in conquering the Marco Simone – several risk-reward holes – and the Europeans have both competed there in the Italian Open. Fleetwood was runner-up in the 2021 Italian Open, while McIlroy was fourth in the 2022 edition.

Cantlay and Schauffele both made excuses to miss the States' scouting trip to the Marco Simone, so have been learning the ropes amid the hysteria of Ryder Cup week. Neither of them have competed since the Tour Championship a month ago and, like Scheffler and Burns, could get caught cold. Again, Europe should probably be odds-on, but can be backed at better. Bookmakers do not seem to think America's lack of recent competition will hold them back, but it seems a huge factor, and the leaderboard could be filled with early blue.

Viktor Hovland, who made a hole-in-one at the par-four fifth hole in practice on Thursday, partners Ludvig Aberg in match two. They should be an awesome combination, but Max Homa and Brian Harman could be difficult opponents.

Match three can also be expected to be tight. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, the only Srixon ball users in the European side, join forces for Europe. It is not the strongest pairing, but Rickie Fowler has an abysmal Ryder Cup record and has lost his form in recent weeks. USA will probably need a big performance from Collin Morikawa to win the match.

Europe to win the first session 3-1 is an attractive 4-1 chance worth a small wager, but Europe to win match one and match four are the most serious investments.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.