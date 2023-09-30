Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup Sunday singles betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

Sky Sports Main Event & Golf, 9am Sunday

Best bets

Jon Rahm to win 10.35am match

5pts Evens Coral, Ladbrokes

Tyrrell Hatton to win 11.35am match

4pts Evens Betfair, BoyleSports, Power

Max Homa to win 11.23am match

3pts Evens general

Europe to win 17-11

1pt 8-1 BoyleSports

Story so far

The United States pinched the final Ryder Cup fourballs point from under the noses of Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, closing to within five of Europe, giving the visitors a sniff of victory heading into the singles matches.

Europe are no bigger than 1-12 to regain the Cup, having largely dominated over the first two days of competition at Marco Simone Golf Club, but Patrick Cantlay turned from villain to hero for the Americans to give his side some hope of a come-from-behind success.

The States shortened from 33-1 to 16-1 in the space of two holes as the sun set in Italy. Cantlay, absent from the Ryder Cup gala dinner on Thursday and rumoured to be the cause of American locker room unrest, birdied the 17th and 18th holes to allow him and partner Wyndham Clark to go from one down to a one-up triumph.

Cantlay has reportedly been refusing to wear a Team USA hat this week in protest about the lack of pay for Ryder Cup players – and his teammates sarcastically waved their caps in the air in celebration as the controversial Californian holed his enormous birdie putt on the final hole. The last-gasp point for America has set up an exciting finish to a contest which appeared almost dead and buried.

Europe were 1-100 in places as McIlroy and Fitzpatrick appeared set to put their team 11.5-4.5 ahead – which would have been the biggest Saturday-night lead in Ryder Cup history. Twice before has a team led 11-5 – in 2004 and 2021. The best comeback was when Europe recovered from 10-6 behind to triumph at Medinah in 2012.

The 14-14 draw is available at 18-1. The 12 Sunday singles start at 10.25am UK and Ireland time.

Ryder Cup top points scorers

EUROPE

3 Rory McIlroy

2.5 Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

2 Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood

USA

2.5 Max Homa

2 Brian Harman

1.5 Wyndham Clark

1 Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

Best odds for the Ryder Cup

1-12 Europe, 16 USA, 18 tie

Ryder Cup Sunday singles predictions

Saturday's Ryder Cup action ended in high drama, with Patrick Cantlay's incredible late rally followed by his caddie Joe LaCava getting into an unseemly spat with Rory McIlroy. Some spice has been added to the Sunday lunchtime menu – the 12 singles matches.

Golf fans may have been eager for McIlroy versus Cantlay, but they have narrowly avoided the confrontation. LaCava disgraced himself on the 18th green by disturbing McIlroy prior to his final putt, following up with a foul-mouthed rant at a nearby Shane Lowry, and the veteran caddie could be in for some stick from the home crowd during match three of the singles.

Cantlay faces Justin Rose in match three. Rose is an experienced and successful Ryder Cupper who will relish the task of taking down Cantlay and quietening his caddie. A tight match can be expected.

With Europe leading by five points, the States have precious little margin for error, and it is difficult to see a way back into the match for them. American morale improved in the Saturday fourballs, but the singles line-up appears to slightly favour the home side, so Luke Donald's charges should have no trouble regaining the most famous piece of silverware in team golf.

Donald has gone for the jugular by putting his three best players out around Rose. Jon Rahm is in match one, Viktor Hovland takes match two, while a pumped-up McIlroy tees off in match four. If the States manage to get some points on the board early, a comeback could be on, but it seems highly unlikely.

Europe can be fancied to win the singles by a 6.5-5.5 scoreline, resulting in a 17-11 victory. That eventuality can be backed at 8-1 with BoyleSports.Three even-money chances stand out as the best value singles options. Rahm has played some awesome golf this week – the Spaniard has been one of the stars of the competition – and he was given a handy Saturday-afternoon breather by Captain Donald.

Rahm, freshened up for his role leading Europe out in the singles, seems almost certain to produce a strong performance. Scottie Scheffler has not looked like a world number one this week and was weeping after his humiliation at the hands of Hovland and Ludvig Aberg in the Saturday foursomes. Scheffler ended the PGA Tour season full of angst about his putting and put his clubs deep in the garage after the Tour Championship. The rust has been obvious to see.

Tyrrell Hatton has been superb over pressure putts this week, elevating his status in the game, going unbeaten through his three matches. Expect Hatton to outgun Brian Harman in match six. Hatton has always looked like he had the minerals for Ryder Cup combat – his first shot on debut in 2018 was hugely impressive – and the feisty Englishman should be comfortably odds-on for this fixture.

Max Homa has been a shining light for America amid the general doom and gloom, revelling on his Ryder Cup debut in a similar fashion to how he did on his Presidents Cup bow last year, and the confident Californian can beat Matt Fitzpatrick in match five. Fitzpatrick has lost to Zach Johnson and Daniel Berger in his previous Ryder Cup singles outings.

