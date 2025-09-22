Ryder Cup 2025: Steve Palmer's Bethpage Black course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

The Ryder Cup starts on Friday and can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's tips at 2pm on Wednesday.

Subscribers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.



Steve has nailed 12 outright winners this year at 66-1, 60-1, 40-1 (three times), 33-1, 22-1, 20-1 (twice), 9-1, 8-1 and 11-4.

Read on for his guide to Bethpage Black.

Where is the Ryder Cup?

The 45th Ryder Cup will be held at the Black Course, Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, New York.

When does the Ryder Cup start?

The Ryder Cup starts at 12.10pm BST on Friday.

Where can I watch the Ryder Cup?

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 11.30am on Friday

2025 Ryder Cup schedule

Friday

12.10pm Four foursomes matches

5.25pm Four fourballs matches

Saturday

12.10pm Four foursomes matches

5.25pm Four fourballs matches

Sunday

5.02pm 12 singles matches

Who are the 2025 Ryder Cup captains?

Keegan Bradley will captain USA while Luke Donald reprises his role as European captain following a comprehensive 16.5-11.5 win in Rome in 2023.

Ryder Cup teams

USA

Here is the 2025 US Ryder Cup team in full:



World ranking Scottie Scheffler 1 Russell Henley 3 Xander Schauffele 4 Justin Thomas (wildcard) 5 JJ Spaun 6 Collin Morikawa (wildcard) 8 Harris English 10 Ben Griffin (wildcard) 11 Cameron Young (wildcard) 20 Bryson DeChambeau 21 Patrick Cantlay (wildcard) 22 Sam Burns (wildcard) 23

Europe

Here is the 2025 European Ryder Cup team in full:



World ranking Rory McIlroy 2 Tommy Fleetwood 7 Robert MacIntyre 9 Viktor Hovland (wildcard) 12 Justin Rose 14 Sepp Straka (wildcard) 15 Ludvig Aberg (wildcard) 16 Shane Lowry (wildcard) 24 Tyrrell Hatton 25 Matt Fitzpatrick (wildcard) 29 Rasmus Hojgaard 58 Jon Rahm (wildcard) 73

Don't miss Steve Palmer's guide to the Ryder Cup teams, available to , from 2pm Wednesday.

Ryder Cup odds

Here are Ladbrokes' latest odds for the 2025 Ryder Cup:

To win the Ryder Cup Odds USA 4-6 Europe 6-4 Tie 12-1

To lift the trophy Odds USA 4-6 Europe 6-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bethpage Black course details

Length

7,352 yards; Par 70 – two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type

Parkland

Course records

72 holes 272 Brooks Koepka (2019 US PGA Championship); 18 holes 63 Brooks Koepka (2019 US PGA Championship)

Course overview

Bethpage Black is hosting the Ryder Cup for the first time, but the famous public course has hosted three Majors and two FedEx Cup playoff events. Tiger Woods cruised to a three-shot victory in the 2002 US Open there, then Lucas Glover won the same tournament at Bethpage seven years later.

The Barclays, a FedEx Cup playoffs gathering, was won by Nick Watney in 2012, then by Patrick Reed four years later. Brooks Koepka triumphed in the first US PGA at Bethpage in 2019, edging a thrilling duel with Dustin Johnson.

AW Tillinghast was the main architect of Bethpage, but Rees Jones renovated the layout in 2015. There is a sign at the first tee reading: WARNING The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers.

The vast layout usually has long rough, but American captain Keegan Bradley is in charge of the set-up for the Ryder Cup and has made it shorter, while getting the greens as fast as possible.

The infamous sign which greets golfers on the first tee at Bethpage Black Credit: Getty Images

What will it take to win the Ryder Cup?

Making putts on the poa annua greens may be the key to Ryder Cup success, with the course set-up being easier than is typical for Bethpage Majors.

Key attribute for Bethpage Black

Touch/putting

Palmer's Ryder Cup Key stat

Eight of the last nine Ryder Cup matches have been won by the home side

Weather forecast

A mixture of sunshine, clouds and rain showers, but temperatures nothing worse than 16C, peaking at 23C. Light to moderate breezes.

Read more on the Ryder Cup:

'Finding the right partner for Hojgaard may be the greatest challenge' – European squad reaction

'The hosts are much stronger without that headache' – US squad reaction

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.