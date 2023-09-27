Ryder Cup 2023: Steve Palmer's guide to Team Europe

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6am on Friday

Steve Palmer's guide to the European Ryder Cup squad

Luke Donald (captain)

Henrik Stenson was the original choice for the Marco Simone captaincy, but the Swede was relieved of his duties when he controversially joined LIV Golf, resulting in Donald taking the helm.

Donald is a cool, calm, calculated character – a former world number one – and he ended up on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player. He has impressed in the media conferences and seems likely to prove an excellent skipper, with the Molinari brothers, Thomas Bjorn, Jose Maria Olazabal and Nicolas Colsaerts providing solid support.

Ludvig Aberg

The former world number one amateur has made a barnstorming start to his professional career, winning the European Masters on the DP World Tour earlier this month, then threatening to follow up in the BMW PGA Championship last time out.

Bursting with potential and perhaps already the best driver in the sport, the Swedish sensation is fancied to see more action than a typical Ryder Cup rookie wildcard would expect. Fellow Scandinavian Viktor Hovland seems a probable partner.

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Sheffield man will be delighted to have finally earned a spot on a Ryder Cup home side. His two previous caps were won away from home in matches that saw Europe heavily defeated. Fitzpatrick was used five times across those two matches, losing on every occasion.

Fitzpatrick is yet to feature in a Ryder Cup fourballs match. Last year’s US Open champion may again be employed mainly in the foursomes, with Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose perhaps his most likely partners. Fitzpatrick was runner-up in last year’s Italian Open at Marco Simone.

Tommy Fleetwood

The genial Southport lad starred in the last home Ryder Cup for Europe, combining superbly with Francesco Molinari at Le Golf National in 2018 to win all four of their matches.

Fleetwood has been playing well this season and was runner-up at Marco Simone in the 2021 Italian Open. Rory McIlroy, who uses the same type of ball, is a potential foursomes partner, while good friend Shane Lowry may be booked as a fourballs foil.

Tyrrell Hatton

A return to form at Wentworth last time out was timely and he looks set to be an important member of Team Europe. He finished eighth in the Italian Open at Marco Simone last year and played with Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry in the last Ryder Cup – both are possible partners this time.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, who play the same ball as Hatton, seem potential foursomes sidekicks. Hatton’s caddie, Mick Donaghy, has only recently returned from knee surgery, so may struggle to complete 36 holes in a day. Hatton has lost both his previous Ryder Cup singles, but to tough opponents – Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas.

Nicolai Hojgaard

The lowest-ranked player in the European line-up but a magnificent young talent who seems set to challenge for the game’s highest honours in the years to come. The Dane is one of the most fearsome drivers in the sport and that strength helped him to Italian Open glory at Marco Simone in 2021.

There are only two players on the European team who use the Callaway Chrome Soft X ball – Hojgaard and Rahm – so they could be employed in a comfortable foursomes pair. The rookie may be saved for the fourballs, though, with Rahm among numerous candidates who could play the lead role in that alliance.

Viktor Hovland

The FedEx Cup champion and the most in-form player on the planet. The Norwegian won the Memorial Tournament in June, then dominated the FedEx playoffs, and he seems certain to play at least four matches.

Hovland was unlucky to run into an American dream team on his Ryder Cup debut two years ago, suffering against top-class opposition – Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, then Morikawa again in the singles. He earned a total of one point, but seems certain to harvest many more this week.

Shane Lowry

The 2019 Open champion made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021, winning one point from three matches. He was unsuccessful alongside Rory McIlroy in the opening fourballs, but gained a point in tandem with Tyrrell Hatton in the Saturday fourballs, before Patrick Cantlay destroyed the Irishman in the singles.

A man for the big occasion, Lowry deserved his wildcard pick, and his form since selection has been solid. He may be tasked with guiding Sepp Straka through his Ryder Cup debut, given they are the only players in Team Europe who use a Srixon golf ball. Tommy Fleetwood and McIlroy seem potential fourballs partners.

Robert MacIntyre

The Scottish left-hander has long made Ryder Cup qualification his priority and his commitment to the cause has been rewarded. His A-game can be a joy to watch – seen over the weekend of the Scottish Open in July when he finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy – but a lack of consistency will make MacIntyre a gamble for Donald over the first two days.

MacIntyre is a course winner, so deserves respect, but a missed cut by six shots in the French Open last week was far from ideal. If he plays foursomes, it seems likely to be alongside McIlroy or Tommy Fleetwood, who play the same type of ball. But a lone fourballs spin with McIlroy may be his only action before the singles.

Rory McIlroy

The old guard of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey have disappeared amid a blur of dollar bills and LIV Golf controversy, leaving McIlroy acting as unofficial team leader and talisman.

McIlroy wept in the aftermath of the Whistling Straits humiliation – he badly underperformed until the singles – and the Northern Irishman will cut a hugely determined figure this week. He will be keen for this new, young European unit to flourish, and happy to partner anyone. He could pair with rookies. Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland are more established figures with which he could join forces.

Jon Rahm

One of Europe’s trio of superstars who can propel the home side to glory. The Masters champion has not been as tight as he would have liked off the tee in recent weeks, but driving is a strength and Captain Donald will surely employ the Spaniard for at least four matches.

On his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, Rahm beat Tiger Woods in the singles, then in an act of defiance two years ago Rahm managed to win three-and-a-half points in the 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits. He played magnificently, winning three points alongside Sergio Garcia. Tyrrell Hatton and Nicolai Hojgaard seem potential partners for Rahm this time.

Justin Rose

The oldest player taking part in the competition. The 43-year-old stalwart won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and showed he remains a force to be reckoned with. The former world number one was deadly alongside Henrik Stenson in past Ryder Cups and Rose has lost only two of ten foursomes matches.

He may be used sparingly over the first two days, perhaps in a foursomes combination with Matt Fitzpatrick or Tyrrell Hatton. Maybe Luke Donald will feel Rose can help Ludvig Aberg through a session or two, pairing his most senior player with his most inexperienced. Rose could perform a similar role with Sepp Straka.

Sepp Straka

The Ryder Cup rookie edged course winner Adrian Meronk out of the side, getting a wildcard from Captain Donald, but the Austrian seems unlikely to see much action before the singles. As with Robert MacIntyre, inconsistency makes Straka a risky selection.

A foursomes gig with fellow Srixon-ball user Shane Lowry seems feasible, as does a fourballs outing with an experienced Ryder Cupper. Maybe Justin Rose.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.