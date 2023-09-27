Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top European points scorer predictions and free golf betting tips: In-form Norwegian likely to lead European charge

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, the most in-form player on the planet and one of the best drivers in the world, should be set to play a leading role for Team Europe over the next few days.

With three par-fives and three reachable par-fours at Marco Simone, plus healthy rough lining the fairways, Hovland's combination of power and accuracy stands him in great stead. He played in the Italian Open a year ago to introduce himself to the course.

Hovland had a baptism of fire on his Ryder Cup debut two years ago, facing a formidable American side away from home, and the draw was unkind to him. His opposition consisted of Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa (twice), Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas (twice), Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

Hovland scored a total of one point at Whistling Straits, but four or five can be expected at the Marco Simone. He won the Memorial in the summer, prior to his FedEx Cup playoffs heroics, and European captain Luke Donald will surely send the Norwegian greens-in-regulation machine out for at least four matches this week.

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who has practised with Hovland recently, seems a natural partner. They both use a Titleist ProV1 ball, so would be comfortable together in foursomes, and can communicate in their mother tongue given the mutual intelligibility of their languages.

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton seem other potential partners, and Hovland should be one of the stars of the competition.

