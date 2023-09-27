Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ryder Cup

Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top combined points scorer predictions and free golf betting tips: Hovland can shine brightest in Rome

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club

Viktor Hovland will have an army of fans cheering his every move over the next few days
Viktor Hovland will have an army of fans cheering his every move over the next few daysCredit: Richard Heathcote

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6am on Friday

Best bets

Viktor Hovland top combined points scorer
1pt each-way 10-1 Betfair, Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Ryder Cup top combined points scorer predictions

The winning team usually provides the top points scorer in the Ryder Cup and Viktor Hovland can end the week victorious in every sense.

There are probably only four Europeans with any hope of playing five matches this week. Marco Simone is a heavily undulating layout – a tiring walk – and hot, humid weather is forecast for every day of the competition. Luke Donald has hinted that four outings will be the maximum employment for anyone in his team, but some comfortable early wins might change that thinking.

Hovland is a fighting-fit 26-year-old. If his matches fail to go the distance on Friday – in theory it is possible to win after ten holes – then Donald may be tempted to hand the FedEx Cup champion five matches.

Rory McIlroy, suffering with a back injury at the Tour Championship a month ago, is the third-oldest player on the European team. Hovland, McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg seem to be the only Europeans who might get five matches, with Hovland most likely of all.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport
Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 12:51, 27 September 2023
icon
more inRyder Cup
more inRyder Cup