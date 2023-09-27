Steve Palmer's Ryder Cup top combined points scorer predictions and free golf betting tips: Hovland can shine brightest in Rome

Where to watch the Ryder Cup

The winning team usually provides the top points scorer in the Ryder Cup and Viktor Hovland can end the week victorious in every sense.

There are probably only four Europeans with any hope of playing five matches this week. Marco Simone is a heavily undulating layout – a tiring walk – and hot, humid weather is forecast for every day of the competition. Luke Donald has hinted that four outings will be the maximum employment for anyone in his team, but some comfortable early wins might change that thinking.

Hovland is a fighting-fit 26-year-old. If his matches fail to go the distance on Friday – in theory it is possible to win after ten holes – then Donald may be tempted to hand the FedEx Cup champion five matches.

Rory McIlroy, suffering with a back injury at the Tour Championship a month ago, is the third-oldest player on the European team. Hovland, McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg seem to be the only Europeans who might get five matches, with Hovland most likely of all.

