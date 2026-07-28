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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Golf
Women's Open: Ian Wilkerson has 12-1, 28-1 & 33-1 tips for the Major
LPGA
'She is getting ever more comfortable on the LPGA Tour' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Evian Championship
LPGA
Steve Palmer: Our golf expert has 20-1 and 18-1 tips for the Women's PGA Championship
LPGA
'Her tee-to-green precision should see her thrive' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the US Women's Open
LPGA
'It seems only a matter of time before more glory' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Chevron Championship
LPGA
Steve Palmer's free predictions and golf betting tips for the Women's Open Championship
LPGA
Steve Palmer has a 14-1 tip for the Evian Championship
Golf
Steve Palmer's Women's PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Golf
US Women's Open golf betting tips and predictions
LPGA
Chevron Championship predictions and free LPGA golf betting tips: Noh can master tricky conditions
LPGA
Steve Palmer's CME Group Tour Championship predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Women's Open Championship predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Evian Championship predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Evian Championship predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Racing Post's Women's US Open predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Women's PGA Championship predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Chevron Championship predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Home
Sport
Golf
Women's Open: Ian Wilkerson has 12-1, 28-1 & 33-1 tips for the Major
LPGA
'She is getting ever more comfortable on the LPGA Tour' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Evian Championship
LPGA
Steve Palmer: Our golf expert has 20-1 and 18-1 tips for the Women's PGA Championship
LPGA
'Her tee-to-green precision should see her thrive' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the US Women's Open
LPGA
Steve Palmer: Our golf expert has 20-1 and 18-1 tips for the Women's PGA Championship
LPGA
'Her tee-to-green precision should see her thrive' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the US Women's Open
LPGA
'It seems only a matter of time before more glory' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Chevron Championship
LPGA
Steve Palmer's free predictions and golf betting tips for the Women's Open Championship
LPGA
Steve Palmer has a 14-1 tip for the Evian Championship
Golf
Steve Palmer's Women's PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Golf
US Women's Open golf betting tips and predictions
LPGA
Chevron Championship predictions and free LPGA golf betting tips: Noh can master tricky conditions
LPGA
Steve Palmer's CME Group Tour Championship predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Women's Open Championship predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Evian Championship predictions & golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Evian Championship predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Racing Post's Women's US Open predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Women's PGA Championship predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA
Steve Palmer's Chevron Championship predictions and free golf betting tips
LPGA