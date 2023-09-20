Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions

Europe to win Solheim Cup

3pts 10-11 general

Maja Stark top points scorer

1pt each-way 16-1 general

Linn Grant top points scorer

1pt each-way 14-1 Betfair, BoyleSports, Power

Finca Cortesin was last seen staging the Volvo Match Play Championship in 2012 and it returns to our screens more than a decade later for what could be a historic Solheim Cup.

Never before have a Solheim team completed a hat-trick of victories, but Europe have that opportunity this week. Europe won against all the odds in Ohio two years ago – a remarkable success given how few away fans were able to travel in post-Covid times – and their task seems much more straightforward this time.

Home advantage is typically a huge factor in golf team events. Europe will have their every move cheered, gaining encouragement and inspiration. The few American supporters who have made the trek to Spain may struggle to make themselves heard in what seems set to be a windswept venue.

There have been 17 Solheims and 12 of them have been won by the home side. Europe appear to have excellent team spirit in their camp this time – a side built on a calm, composed Scandinavian core. Captain Suzann Pettersen is Norwegian, three of her four assistants are Scandinavian and there are five Swedes teeing up.

With natural bonds, some obvious pairings and only three rookies, Europe have the edge. Three-quarters of the European team have tasted Solheim Cup combat before, while the visitors have five rookies going to post.

Linn Grant and Maja Stark could end up being key players for Europe – and Pettersen may pair these two great friends. They have had success for Sweden in tandem, they won the 2019 Sunningdale Foursomes in their amateur days, then they both turned pro in August, 2021.

Grant, who won the 2020 Swedish Matchplay, is one of the most improved players in the women's game. She won the Scandinavian Mixed by nine shots last year and made an LPGA breakthrough in July. She has the lowest scoring average on the LPGA Tour this season.

Stark was impressive in the International Crown matchplay event in April. Grant and Stark will be cheered on by old school mate, Ludvig Aberg, and should thrive. The balance of power has shifted to Europe and they can make it five wins from seven editions on Sunday.

Finca Cortesin course guide

Course Finca Cortesin, Casares, Malaga, Andalucia, Spain

Length 6,945 yards

Par 72 – five par-fives; eight par-fours; five par-threes

Time difference Spain is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Schedule Friday 7.10am four foursomes matches; 12.40pm four fourballs matches; Saturday 7.10am four foursomes matches; 12.40pm four fourballs matches; Sunday 10.10am 12 singles matches

Course overview The Cabell B. Robinson-design, just off the Andalucia coast in the shadow of the Estepona Mountains, is reputed to have the finest greens in Spain, with perfectly manicured Bermuda grass all over the course. The track staged the Volvo Match Play men's event in 2009, 2011 and 2012. There are lots of risk-reward holes, with three driveable par-fours, as well as the quintet of par-fives

Event history USA lead Europe 10-7

Weather forecast Sunny and windy throughout, with Sunday seeing the strongest of the gusts, temperatures peaking at 25C

