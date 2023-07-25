Steve Palmer's Evian Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's Evian Championship predictions

Nelly Korda

3pts each-way 18-1 general

Linn Grant

2.5pts each-way 28-1 Betfair, Power

Patty Tavatanakit

0.5pt each-way 275-1 Betfair, Power

Steve Palmer's top tip

Nelly Korda 18-1

The fourth of the five women's Majors on the calendar can go the way of former world number one, Nelly Korda, who has overcome a back issue and is ready to rumble again.

Korda was handicapped by back problems in the last two Majors, failing to make an impact in the US PGA or the US Open, but she returned to fitness and form in the Aramco Team Series event last time out.

Korda won the individual title in the Aramco at the Centurion Club by four shots – a dominant display which left onlookers in no doubt that the classy Floridian had rediscovered her early-season sparkle.

Korda started 2023 impressively, posting six top-sixes in her first seven LPGA events, finishing third in the opening Major of the season. And her Evian Championship form figures are eyecatchingly progressive – MC-61-25-19-8. She has slowly but surely learned how to handle the venue.

A second Major victory for Korda is long overdue. Health setbacks saw her career falter, but she turns 25 on Friday with the world at her feet.

Next best bet

Linn Grant 28-1

The main threat to Korda may turn out to be Linn Grant, who won her first LPGA Tour title the week before last. That three-shot success in the Dana Open showed that Grant can be a factor away from the Ladies European Tour, on which she has been a prolific champion.

Grant is best remembered for winning the Scandinavian Mixed last year – an event in which women have been struggling to get on the leaderboard. Her female counterparts have failed to land a blow, but Grant won last year by a staggering nine-shot margin, leaving the likes of Henrik Stenson in her wake.

The 24-year-old finished eighth in her Evian Championship debut last year, then in May she won the Jabra Ladies Open on the European Tour, which is staged at Evian-les-Bains.

Other selection

Patty Tavatanakit 275-1

Save some stake money for an each-way investment in Patty Tavatanakit – a Major champion who may soon emerge from a form slump. Third place in the LA Open in March hinted that the Thai might be getting back to her best, then 27th place in the US Open was another encouraging performance.

Tavatanakit is only 23 and has plenty of time to rediscover her old sparkle. Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Evian-les-Bains course guide

Course Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, France

Prize money $6.5m ($1m to the winner)

Length 6,523 yards Par 71

Field 132 The cut Top 70 and ties qualify for round three

Course overview Evian Resort GC has staged this event since 1994. It became a Major in 2013, staged in September, until switching to July in 2019. The course is 1,575 feet above sea level and overlooks Lake Geneva.

Story of last year Brooke Henderson defeated Sophia Schubert by a shot, the Canadian's Sunday 71 just enough to get the job done

Weather forecast Sunny, warm and calm for the most part, but there is a thunderstorm threat for Saturday

Type of player suited to the challenge Birdies have been freely available since the Evian moved back to its traditional July slot, with winning scores of 15, 18 and 17 under par, but course experience of this quirky, long-established venue seems almost essentialBirdies have been freely available since the Evian moved back to its traditional July slot, with winning scores of 15, 18 and 17 under par, but course experience of this quirky, long-established venue seems almost essential

