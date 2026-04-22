'It seems only a matter of time before more glory' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Chevron Championship

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Golf expert Steve Palmer landed a 16-1 winner last week as Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the RBC Heritage. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments, available exclusively to .

Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Read on to find out his fancies for the Chevron Championship.