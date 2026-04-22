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TippingSteve Palmer
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'It seems only a matter of time before more glory' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Chevron Championship
Golf tips, best bets and LPGA Tour predictions for the Chevron Championship at Memorial Park
Golf expert Steve Palmer landed a 16-1 winner last week as Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the RBC Heritage. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments, available exclusively to Racing Post+ subscribers.
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for the Chevron Championship.
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- Chevron Championship predictions and free LPGA golf betting tips: Noh can master tricky conditions