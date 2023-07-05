Racing Post's Women's US Open predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

3pm Thursday

Where to watch Women's US Open

Live on Sky Sports from 9pm Thursday

Best bets

Leona Maguire

1pt each-way 20-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Hyo Joo Kim

1pt each-way 22-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's US Open preview

Leona Maguire had a first major in the bag at Baltusrol last month only to hit reverse on the Sunday, but the gutsy, in-form Irish ace can make amends at the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

Maguire had looked composure itself at the PGA Championship staged at a brutal Baltusrol, the only player in the field to shoot three rounds in the 60s over the first three days.

Ahead after 54 holes she struggled to 74 in round four to drop out of the top ten as China's Yin Ruoning nipped in to claim a maiden major title.

Maguire has no recriminations; indeed she speaks positively about the experience, and no one should doubt the bottle of a player who, lest we forget, notched four-and-a-half points out of five under the greatest of pressure on her Solheim Cup debut and is a proper fighter.

Sunday at Baltusrol was just one of those days and Maguire can file the whole thing under L for lessons learned. What seems certain given her rock-solid form in 2023 is that she will contend again at Pebble Beach and she looks a live runner to lift the trophy.

She's got more pedigree than Rose Zhang, who is being talked up as the next big thing, a conversation based partly on the fact that she holds the course record at Pebble Beach – 63 which she shot as an amateur.

This is only the 20-year-old's third start as a pro – she was eighth at the PGA – and plenty of seasoned veterans will be confident they can put her in her place.

Among them you can include Hyo Joo Kim, herself tipped for great things when she won her first (and so far only) major at aged 19. The Korean is the model of consistency this year and boasts the lowest scoring average on tour.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport