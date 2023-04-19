Steve Palmer's Chevron Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's Chevron Championship predictions

Atthaya Thitikul

Steve Palmer's top tip

Atthaya Thitikul 14-1

The Chevron Championship has moved from the Golden State to the Lone Star State and the change of venue can help Atthaya Thitikul become a Major champion.

The relative newcomer has no disadvantage in terms of course experience this week – The Club in Carlton Woods is uncharted territory for the vast majority. Thitikul was an LPGA rookie last season and is still learning the ropes, but this week she starts from a level playing field and can do plenty of damage.

While it could be argued that the likes of Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda have played their best golf, Thitikul still seems to be improving, looking capable of developing into a superstar. The 20-year-old Thai appears talented enough to cement world-number-one status in the months to come, starting with victory in the Chevron Championship.

Thitikul won four times on the Ladies European Tour before a barnstorming rookie season on the LPGA Tour last year, during which she won twice, courageously prevailing in playoffs on both occasions.

The pride of Ratchaburi has been getting ever more consistent, posting a top-ten finish in ten of her last 11 starts. Form figures of 5-48-17-24-4-8-7 from her seven Majors as a professional show how Thitikul has quickly become a threat for the biggest prizes in the sport.

The general consensus on the LPGA circuit is that Thitikul will almost certainly become Thailand's third Major champion, following in the footsteps of Aritya Jutanugarn and Patty Tavatanakit, and this week appears a golden opportunity.

Ko is similar to Rory McIlroy in that she won her Majors at an early age before suffering a drought. Ko got her first Major title in the Evian Championship in 2015, then her second in the 2016 Chevron, but the wait for a third continues for a woman who turns 26 on Monday.

The Korea-born New Zealander has gone off the boil in recent weeks, so Korda may emerge as the main threat to Thitikul. Korda, who turns 25 in July, has got stuck on one Major win – the 2021 Women's PGA – and some health issues hampered her career. The fabulous Floridian has been impressive lately, though, and will expect to be in the mix on Sunday.

The Club in Carlton Woods course guide

Course Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club in Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

Prize money $5.1m ($765,000 to winner)

Length 6,824 yards Par 72

Field 132 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Time difference Texas is six hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course overview After 51 years in California's Coachella Valley, the tournament is moving to a new home near Houston, Texas. The key to success is finding the right sections of the fairways off the tee in order to get the right angle for the difficult approaches. As with most Nicklaus designs, the approach shots are the most challenging aspect of the assignment

Story of last year Jennifer Kupcho won her first LPGA title at Mission Hills GC, defeating Jessica Korda by two shots

Weather forecast Cloudy and humid, with light to moderate breezes, and a threat of thunderstorms

Type of player suited to the challenge Any mishit approaches are likely to be gobbled up by the numerous greenside bunkers, while there are also lots of run-off areas to repel balls off the greens. This week's eventual champion seems sure to have scrambled well

