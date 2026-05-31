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Sam Hendry

Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last

Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last

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Sam Hendry
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Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year
Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year
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Sam Hendry
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The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
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Sam Hendry
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Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
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Sam Hendry
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The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
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Sam Hendry
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How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
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Sam Hendry
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Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV
Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV
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Sam Hendry
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I feared the Derby was going to be boring - I was wrong
I feared the Derby was going to be boring - I was wrong
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Sam Hendry
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Paddy Brennan got off the fence and paid for it at Kempton - but racing could do with more strong opinions like it
Paddy Brennan got off the fence and paid for it at Kempton - but racing could do with more strong opinions like it
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Sam Hendry
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We knew Paul Nicholls would come back swinging - but it's Dan Skelton who is now the top dog in Britain
We knew Paul Nicholls would come back swinging - but it's Dan Skelton who is now the top dog in Britain
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Sam Hendry
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Harry Cobden on Good Morning Britain? Why racing needs a proper marketing budget now more than ever
Harry Cobden on Good Morning Britain? Why racing needs a proper marketing budget now more than ever
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Sam Hendry
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Curragh Classic confirms Notable Speech and Rosallion are out of the top drawer - and they can ignite the Flat season
Curragh Classic confirms Notable Speech and Rosallion are out of the top drawer - and they can ignite the Flat season
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Sam Hendry
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Britain v Ireland tribalism at the festival helps no-one - it's time to consign the ludicrous Prestbury Cup to history
Britain v Ireland tribalism at the festival helps no-one - it's time to consign the ludicrous Prestbury Cup to history
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Sam Hendry
padlock
An ocean of racing fans resembling a Harry Styles gig - so why aren't we doing more to tap into this market?
An ocean of racing fans resembling a Harry Styles gig - so why aren't we doing more to tap into this market?
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Sam Hendry
padlock
Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last

Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last

icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year
Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV
Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
I feared the Derby was going to be boring - I was wrong
I feared the Derby was going to be boring - I was wrong
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Paddy Brennan got off the fence and paid for it at Kempton - but racing could do with more strong opinions like it
Paddy Brennan got off the fence and paid for it at Kempton - but racing could do with more strong opinions like it
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
We knew Paul Nicholls would come back swinging - but it's Dan Skelton who is now the top dog in Britain
We knew Paul Nicholls would come back swinging - but it's Dan Skelton who is now the top dog in Britain
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Harry Cobden on Good Morning Britain? Why racing needs a proper marketing budget now more than ever
Harry Cobden on Good Morning Britain? Why racing needs a proper marketing budget now more than ever
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Curragh Classic confirms Notable Speech and Rosallion are out of the top drawer - and they can ignite the Flat season
Curragh Classic confirms Notable Speech and Rosallion are out of the top drawer - and they can ignite the Flat season
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
Britain v Ireland tribalism at the festival helps no-one - it's time to consign the ludicrous Prestbury Cup to history
Britain v Ireland tribalism at the festival helps no-one - it's time to consign the ludicrous Prestbury Cup to history
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock
An ocean of racing fans resembling a Harry Styles gig - so why aren't we doing more to tap into this market?
An ocean of racing fans resembling a Harry Styles gig - so why aren't we doing more to tap into this market?
icon
Sam Hendry
padlock