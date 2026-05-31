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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Sam Hendry
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last
Sam Hendry
Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year
Sam Hendry
The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
Sam Hendry
Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
Sam Hendry
The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
Sam Hendry
How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
Sam Hendry
Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV
Sam Hendry
I feared the Derby was going to be boring - I was wrong
Sam Hendry
Paddy Brennan got off the fence and paid for it at Kempton - but racing could do with more strong opinions like it
Sam Hendry
We knew Paul Nicholls would come back swinging - but it's Dan Skelton who is now the top dog in Britain
Sam Hendry
Harry Cobden on Good Morning Britain? Why racing needs a proper marketing budget now more than ever
Sam Hendry
Curragh Classic confirms Notable Speech and Rosallion are out of the top drawer - and they can ignite the Flat season
Sam Hendry
Britain v Ireland tribalism at the festival helps no-one - it's time to consign the ludicrous Prestbury Cup to history
Sam Hendry
An ocean of racing fans resembling a Harry Styles gig - so why aren't we doing more to tap into this market?
Sam Hendry
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last
Sam Hendry
Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year
Sam Hendry
The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
Sam Hendry
Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
Sam Hendry
The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
Sam Hendry
Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
Sam Hendry
The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
Sam Hendry
How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
Sam Hendry
Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV
Sam Hendry
I feared the Derby was going to be boring - I was wrong
Sam Hendry
Paddy Brennan got off the fence and paid for it at Kempton - but racing could do with more strong opinions like it
Sam Hendry
We knew Paul Nicholls would come back swinging - but it's Dan Skelton who is now the top dog in Britain
Sam Hendry
Harry Cobden on Good Morning Britain? Why racing needs a proper marketing budget now more than ever
Sam Hendry
Curragh Classic confirms Notable Speech and Rosallion are out of the top drawer - and they can ignite the Flat season
Sam Hendry
Britain v Ireland tribalism at the festival helps no-one - it's time to consign the ludicrous Prestbury Cup to history
Sam Hendry
An ocean of racing fans resembling a Harry Styles gig - so why aren't we doing more to tap into this market?
Sam Hendry