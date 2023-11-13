An ocean of racing fans resembling a Harry Styles gig - so why aren't we doing more to tap into this market?

The Breeders’ Cup has been and gone, the Flat’s traditional turf finale at Doncaster came to an end on the all-weather at Newcastle, jump racing is king again and we are all looking forward to the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Greatwood Hurdle this weekend.

The big Flat names won’t be troubling too many more headlines for the foreseeable, so it may have escaped your attention that Hollie Doyle rode three cracking winners in Japan last weekend.

It was a flying start to a second stint riding in the Far East for Doyle, while her husband Tom Marquand, Ryan Moore and Luke Morris are others to have gained a licence to ride out there this winter.