Britain v Ireland tribalism at the festival helps no-one - it's time to consign the ludicrous Prestbury Cup to history
With British jump racing once again left in a state of soul-searching – as has now become traditional following the Cheltenham Festival – no-one has pointed to the obvious missing link as to why Irish trainers were able to dominate again: where was Britain's Prestbury Cup team captain?
For those unfortunate enough to remember, there were, for several years in the late 2010s, a succession of sporting celebrities rolled out to spearhead the festival teams of Britain and Ireland.
As Cheltenham attempted to add more bells and whistles to an event which was approaching the peak of its popularity, the racecourse introduced the wholly unnecessary and faintly ridiculous notion of former England cricketer Phil Tufnell supposedly captaining the likes of Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson against Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and their colleagues from Ireland, who were in turn captained by figures such as the 1997 snooker world champion Ken Doherty.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 March 2024inSam Hendry
Last updated 15:13, 21 March 2024