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Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last
What a difference a year can make.
Twelve months ago, Charlie Appleby and Godolphin were dreaming of a most rare feat as their 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas winners Ruling Court and Desert Flower headed to Epsom with a realistic chance of sweeping all four spring British Classics.
"Our most important race and the holy grail,”" was how William Buick described the Derby in the build-up to last year. Their best-laid plans fell apart though when the ground went against Ruling Court and Coolmore's Minnie Hauk and Whirl ran away from the royal blue favourite in the Oaks.
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Published on inSam Hendry
Last updated
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