Godolphin must be smarting at their Epsom absence - but don't expect it to last

What a difference a year can make.

Twelve months ago, Charlie Appleby and Godolphin were dreaming of a most rare feat as their 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas winners Ruling Court and Desert Flower headed to Epsom with a realistic chance of sweeping all four spring British Classics.

"Our most important race and the holy grail,”" was how William Buick described the Derby in the build-up to last year. Their best-laid plans fell apart though when the ground went against Ruling Court and Coolmore's Minnie Hauk and Whirl ran away from the royal blue favourite in the Oaks.