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OpinionSam Hendry
premium

Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year

Current Ballydoyle running plans suggest the best may come out of Chantilly rather than Epsom

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Assistant Audience editor
Constitution River (Ryan Moore) wins the Dee Stakes at Chester
Constitution River: potentially the most exciting three-year-old middle-distance Classic contenderCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

As much as I love the Classic trials season, it's good we’re now getting ready for the main events.

Chester, Lingfield, Leopardstown and York provided plenty of intrigue and trying to figure out how all of the disparate formlines are going to fit in is a large part of the fun, but, a bit like the Champions League group stage, it is all about just doing enough to make sure you qualify for the part of the competition that really matters.

Over the next month, the pecking order of Europe’s best middle-distance three-year-old colts and fillies will be defined. While the Betfred Derby and Oaks will naturally attract the most attention, the two races that might produce more exciting winners and prove more informative for the biggest races during the rest of the season look their French equivalents at Chantilly.

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