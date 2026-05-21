- More
Move over, Epsom - the French Classics look far stronger this year
Current Ballydoyle running plans suggest the best may come out of Chantilly rather than Epsom
As much as I love the Classic trials season, it's good we’re now getting ready for the main events.
Chester, Lingfield, Leopardstown and York provided plenty of intrigue and trying to figure out how all of the disparate formlines are going to fit in is a large part of the fun, but, a bit like the Champions League group stage, it is all about just doing enough to make sure you qualify for the part of the competition that really matters.
Over the next month, the pecking order of Europe’s best middle-distance three-year-old colts and fillies will be defined. While the Betfred Derby and Oaks will naturally attract the most attention, the two races that might produce more exciting winners and prove more informative for the biggest races during the rest of the season look their French equivalents at Chantilly.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inSam Hendry
Last updated
- The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
- Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
- The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
- How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
- Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV
- The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season
- Derby winners in the Triumph? Constitution Hill's amazing Michael Jordan impression should have us pondering new possibilities
- The jumps season so far has been a wild and spectacular ride - not even the latest example of 'trainer tax' can dampen my spirit
- How Dan Skelton is on the verge of a special kind of history at Sandown
- Deserted betting rings and a race for the exits - surely it's time racing prioritised racegoers over TV